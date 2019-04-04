There's an easier way to get your special ointment
A Hull, Iowa, man was arrested March 27 in connection with a burglary of a drugstore in Hull.
According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Jesse Van Leeuwen of Hull was arrested at 10 a.m. March 27. He is a suspect in a March 13 burglary at Lewis Family Drug, 1044 Main St., in Hull.
Van Leeuwen broke the pharmacy's front window with a brick and stole prescription medications valued at more than $600, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sioux County District Court.
A search warrant was executed at Van Leeuwen’s residence and evidence from the drug store burglary was discovered, as well as items that linked him to another active residential burglary investigation in Hull, where electronic equipment and personal property was stolen.
Van Leeuwen was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and two counts of criminal mischief.
Guitar stole-o
A very expensive electric guitar has gone missing from a downtown Sioux City business.
According to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page, the Limited Edition 1971 Gibson Les Paul guitar and its case were stolen late at night March 22 or early in the morning March 23 from the Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce St.
The guitar has an estimated value of $20,000.
Anyone who sees the guitar or knows its whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Mark Huberty at 279-6375, or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at (712) 258-TIPS.