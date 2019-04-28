Don't touch that thermostat
You know the drill -- don't touch the thermostat, or you're going to get knifed.
A Sioux City woman was arrested April 25 after police say she stabbed her roommate during an argument over the thermostat.
Keonah Brown, 22, was charged with aggravated domestic abuse and willful injury causing serious injury.
According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, at 9:41 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3000 block of Park Avenue. The statement said an investigation revealed that Brown armed herself with a steak knife and stabbed the victim, a juvenile whom police are not naming, during an argument over changing the thermostat in their residence.
When officers arrived at the scene, family members had already taken the victim to a local hospital to be treated for several stab wounds. Police describe her injuries as non-life threatening.
Storm Lake wanna-bomber
Meth pipes and bombs just don't mix.
Police officers found a homemade explosive device April 24 while executing a search warrant at a Storm Lake home.
According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers entered a home at 725 Hickory Lane at 3:52 p.m. and observed drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use in plan view of three people.
They also found a homemade explosive device in the home's basement. The Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office determined the device did not pose a threat to area homes and removed it for safe disposal.
Two of the people in the home were arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge. Another was arrested on multiple warrants out of Buena Vista County and a misdemeanor drug charge. It was not clear if there were any further charges directly related to the explosive device.