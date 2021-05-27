Siouxland Strange

According to court documents, video captured Bowman visiting the home at 4:21 p.m. to ask the residents when they were going to mow his lawn. Bowman was upset because he had asked them to mow his lawn the day before, and they hadn't. After speaking with the residents, he attempted to peel the registration sticker off of one of the residents' vehicle.

During an interview with police, Bowman admitted he saw the house burning, but he didn't call 911 because it wasn't any of his business. Instead, he sat behind his house and watched as a neighbor noticed the fire and alerted the residents. The plywood and sticks came from Bowman's home, court documents said, and Bowman said he used gas from a lawn mower.