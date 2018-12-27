What the heck is happening in Denison?
Something strange is happening in the Northwest Iowa community of Denison.
The town placed City Manager Terry Crawford, City Clerk Lisa Koch and Fire Chief Cory Snowgren on administrative leave Dec. 18. Denison officials refused to go into specifics, but the city council on Dec. 21 agreed to hire the Des Moines law firm of Brown, Winick, Graves, Gross, Baskerville and Schoenebaum, P.L.C., to represent the city in an investigation.
Details are few and far between, and even some members of the city council remained in the dark last week.
"You've told me absolutely nothing about this," Denison city councilman John Granzen, Sr. told Mayor Jared Beymer during a special city council meeting.
Beymer said the city council could not properly investigate these mysterious allegations -- and neither could the Denison Police Department nor the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. Granzen suggested that whatever this scandal (or non-scandal) is, it first emerged around Thanksgiving. It could involve criminal matters, or maybe it doesn't.
"Since it's currently a personnel issue and not yet a criminal investigation we determined it wouldn't be right for a law enforcement entity to conduct the investigation," Beymer said in an email.
Clay County speed demon
A Spencer, Iowa man was arrested Dec. 15 after leading authorities on a 120-mile-per-hour pursuit in rural Clay County.
According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:49 p.m. Dec. 15, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Joshua Kunath of Spencer, at the 3600 block of Highway 71.
Kunath refused to stop as deputies pursued him. During the chase, speeds at times exceeded 120 miles per hour.
Miraculously, neither Kunath nor his passenger were injured after he lost control of the vehicle and drove it into the ditch along Highway 71. Kunath was arrested and taken to jail on charges of eluding, reckless driving, failure to maintain control and speeds of 120 miles an hour in a 55 MPH zone.
His passenger was released without charges.