Siouxland Strange

A Sioux City man was arrested Aug. 13 on charges that he drove with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, lied to police officers, had a barred driver's license and did not have a court-mandated ignition interlock device in his vehicle.

At around 11:35 p.m. Aug. 13, Sioux City Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban at the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City, for failure to dim its headlamps, according to a criminal complaint.

The driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Valantine Hetiback of Sioux City, exhibited signs of impairment -- the odor of alcohol and red or watery eyes. He also admitted he'd been drinking. He subsequently failed field sobriety tests.

Hetiback lied to police officers "multiple times" when asked for his identity, according to the criminal complaint. He gave them names including Kaich Joseph and Kalisto Joseph.

Eventually his true identity was discovered, and officers found his driver's license was barred, with four withdrawals in effect.