Siouxland Strange

Feudin' in South Sioux
Let's hope this isn't the beginning of some drawn-out Hatfield and McCoy-type drama.
A shooting in South Sioux City was the result of "an ongoing feud," the South Sioux City Police Department has reported.
At around 10:31 a.m. March 9, the South Sioux City Police Department was called to a shots-fired incident in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue. Suspects in a white Jeep with Texas license plates shot at another occupied vehicle in that area.
There were no injuries in the shooting. The Jeep was recovered in Sioux City.
"This is an ongoing feud between known individuals and not a random act," the department wrote.
It was unclear last week if anyone had been apprehended in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call investigator Joaquin Orduno at (402) 494-7561.
Storm Lake solicitation
A Boone, Iowa, man was arrested this month and charged in Storm Lake for soliciting sex from a 16-year-old male at the end of January.
Lewis Thompson, 69, surrendered to Storm Lake police March 7 and was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a felony charge of prostitution and supplying alcohol to a minor, a serious misdemeanor.
Storm Lake police began an investigation on Jan. 31, when they were called to King's Pointe Resort for a disputed room charge. They met with four males ages 16-20, who told police Thompson had left them there.
A Storm Lake police news release said that Thompson picked up the four males in the Fort Dodge, Iowa, area on Jan. 30 and drove them to King's Pointe, where he offered to pay for a hotel room and alcohol in exchange for sex from the 16-year-old. He left the males at the resort after his offer was rejected, police said.