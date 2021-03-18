Siouxland Strange

Feudin' in South Sioux

Let's hope this isn't the beginning of some drawn-out Hatfield and McCoy-type drama.

A shooting in South Sioux City was the result of "an ongoing feud," the South Sioux City Police Department has reported.

At around 10:31 a.m. March 9, the South Sioux City Police Department was called to a shots-fired incident in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue. Suspects in a white Jeep with Texas license plates shot at another occupied vehicle in that area.

There were no injuries in the shooting. The Jeep was recovered in Sioux City.

"This is an ongoing feud between known individuals and not a random act," the department wrote.

It was unclear last week if anyone had been apprehended in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call investigator Joaquin Orduno at (402) 494-7561.

Storm Lake solicitation

A Boone, Iowa, man was arrested this month and charged in Storm Lake for soliciting sex from a 16-year-old male at the end of January.