Stranger danger
A Sioux City man was arrested in the wee hours March 23 after a reported attempted kidnapping several hours earlier in Sioux City.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, shortly after 8 p.m. March 22, officers were called to the 3300 block of Garretson Ave., where an attempted kidnapping had transpired.
A male suspect driving a vehicle was following two juveniles walking home. He exited the vehicle and grabbed a 14-year-old girl and put her in his car. She resisted and was able to escape, and the male fled in his vehicle.
A witness gave officers partial license plate information and officers determined the identity of the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Marshall-Limoges of Sioux City. Officers executed a search warrant at a Morningside residence and on the suspect vehicle.
Marshall-Limoges was arrested and charged with third-degree kidnapping, a class C felony and felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony.
Sub-par parenting
Osceola County authorities found a 3-year-old child in a home filled with trash, no running water and moldy food March 20 and charged her father and grandmother with child endangerment and drug possession.
A third person faces drug charges.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on the home in the 900 block of Fifth Place and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in two of the bedrooms. Deputies arrested Matthew Davids, 22, and Michael Davids, 29, on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cristee Davids, 50, who was already being held in the Osceola County Jail, also was charged with the same two charges.
A news release from the sheriff's office also described the living conditions inside the home as "very poor." Deputies observed a main area so cluttered with trash that it was accessible only by a small trail through the mess. The home did not have running water or gas and had only a small heater to heat the upstairs bedrooms.
Deputies reported that the kitchen sink was filled with dishes covered with moldy and rotten food. The basement also had been flooded for some time, and a strong musty odor was present throughout the house.
The Iowa Department of Human Resources removed a 3-year-old child from the residence. Deputies located several pieces of drug paraphernalia and knives in the 3-year-old's sleeping area, a bedroom shared with Michael Davids, the child's father, and Cristee Davids, the child's grandmother. Both were both charged with misdemeanor child endangerment.