Siouxland Strange

About those paychecks
Those Golden Corral checks seemed like a golden goose.
A Sioux City man was arrested Aug. 27 on accusations that he forged paychecks from the Golden Corral eatery in Lakeport Commons.
On Aug. 11, 41-year-old Jeffery A. Jones of Sioux City came into possession of two paychecks for other employees of Sioux City's Golden Corral, according to a criminal complaint.
Jones endorsed the checks with his name and used a mobile banking app to deposit the funds into his own Wells Fargo account. One of them was altered by adding a numeral and writing over the existing amount of the check.
In all, he made three deposits, for a total of $1,413.31, according to the complaint.
Jones faces charges including forgery and third-degree theft. He was held in the Woodbury County jail on $5,000 bond.
The Jeep story
What's the sense in bleaching the interior of a stolen car?
A Le Mars, Iowa, man was arrested in Sioux City Aug. 26 on felony and misdemeanor charges after he was found in possession of a stolen Jeep with license plates that didn't match.
Just after midnight Aug. 26, Sioux City Police officers observed a gray 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude parked off an alley in the 1500 block of Riverside Boulevard. When the license plates were run, they were found to belong to a red Dodge Durango, and the Jeep's VIN number came back as stolen, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers spoke with a homeowner nearby who allowed them to come in. Inside the house, officers found 34-year-old Cory D. Jurrens of Le Mars, who had a warrant out for his arrest and was detained. Jurrens inquired to officers about the Jeep, and subsequently said he didn't know it was stolen. Another individual, Jurrens said, told him "to get rid of it."
Jurrens subsequently told officers that he was present when "they tried to bleach the interior of the vehicle down to wipe it clean," according to the complaint. A key to the Jeep was found under the mattress Jurrens had been lying in.
His driver's license, meanwhile, was found to be barred with nine withdrawals in effect, according to a separate complaint.
The Jeep's value was approximately $25,000.
Jurrens was arrested and faces charges including first-degree theft, fraudulent use of registration and driving while barred. He was held in the Woodbury County jail on $3,000 bond.