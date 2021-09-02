Siouxland Strange

About those paychecks

Those Golden Corral checks seemed like a golden goose.

A Sioux City man was arrested Aug. 27 on accusations that he forged paychecks from the Golden Corral eatery in Lakeport Commons.

On Aug. 11, 41-year-old Jeffery A. Jones of Sioux City came into possession of two paychecks for other employees of Sioux City's Golden Corral, according to a criminal complaint.

Jones endorsed the checks with his name and used a mobile banking app to deposit the funds into his own Wells Fargo account. One of them was altered by adding a numeral and writing over the existing amount of the check.

In all, he made three deposits, for a total of $1,413.31, according to the complaint.

Jones faces charges including forgery and third-degree theft. He was held in the Woodbury County jail on $5,000 bond.

The Jeep story

What's the sense in bleaching the interior of a stolen car?

A Le Mars, Iowa, man was arrested in Sioux City Aug. 26 on felony and misdemeanor charges after he was found in possession of a stolen Jeep with license plates that didn't match.