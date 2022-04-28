Siouxland Strange

James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, was arrested April 16 at his home and booked into the Sac County Jail on charges of ongoing criminal conduct and two counts of third-degree burglary. His bond was set at $65,000.

According to court documents, Becker participated in burglaries and thefts at three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4. Property stolen from one of the houses was found in his room at John Bogue's home. Becker is accused of stealing copper piping and wiring and other household items.

Becker also had an outstanding warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession in a drug-free zone. He also was wanted in Boone County for a probation violation.