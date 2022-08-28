Siouxland Strange

After refusing to leave, Wilhelms was escorted out of the church by several people. While being escorted from the church, Wilhelms kicked one of the people in the leg and then kicked up and back, striking another person in the crotch.

Magistrate Kevin Huyser on Aug. 22 issued a no contact order prohibiting Wilhelms from having contact with two pastors.

Snapchat scam

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office has warned of a scam circulating on social media.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, scammers on Snapchat have reportedly been using fake accounts and soliciting inappropriate photos from other users. Once the scammer receives the nudes, they threaten to make the photos public and demand electronic funds from the sender.

"We want to remind all Snapchat users to only let people you know follow you and not to follow anyone you do not know; we also urge parents to please remind your children of this on regular basis and check up on them," the press release said.