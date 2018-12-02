Hot lotto tickets
The Sioux City Police Department has taken an interest in someone who recently came into some lottery winnings.
Because he stole the tickets.
According to a video posted on the Sioux City Police Department's Facebook page, a suspect in a black sweatshirt has allegedly been cashing in stolen lottery tickets at multiple locations.
Little other information on the case has been made public.
The Great Casey's Robbery
The Casey's General Store at 4301 Stone Ave. was robbed at gunpoint in the early hours Nov. 29.
In a press release, the Sioux City Police Department said an unknown male entered the store at around 3:45 a.m. armed with a rifle and demanded money from the clerk. He left the convenience store with an undisclosed amount of cash and miscellaneous items.
The man is described as about 5 feet 10 inches in height and 170 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and a mask.
Maybe get a different car?
If your driver's license is suspended, don't let a sheriff's deputy see you driving. Or get a different car.
On Nov. 25, a Clay County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over 33-year-old Jeremy Bobzien of Hartley, knowing that Bobzien's license was suspended.
It turned out, the deputy's intuition was spot on. Bobzien was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, not having insurance and operating without vehicle registration, all simple misdemeanors.