Gregory Got His Guns. Then went to jail.
The maintenance head of the Umonhon Nation Public School in Macy, Nebraska -- already a convicted felon -- got charged with even more felonies when authorities found out he'd been packing on school grounds.
According to a Thurston County Sheriff's Department criminal complaint filed Feb. 10, Gregory Edwin Schoenfelder, 52, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with four felony counts: two counts of first-degree possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds.
On Feb. 4, a Thurston County deputy was informed by the Omaha Tribal Police that Schoenfelder, a convicted felon, had been observed with rifles on school grounds. Schoenfelder was convicted of felony theft by embezzlement in South Dakota in 2001.
The Thurston County deputy was informed by Omaha Tribal Police that on Jan. 25, while on school grounds, Schoenfelder had shown off two AR-style hunting rifles to Omaha Tribal officers. Schoenfelder told the officers he had just returned from shooting the rifles at a gun range.
Omaha Tribal Police told the deputy that, because an Omaha Tribal Police lieutenant was friends with Schoenfelder, "they were trying to be discrete about giving the report" to the deputy.
On Feb. 8, two Thurston County deputies found Schoenfelder at the school's teachers' residence, where he resided. He admitted that he had indeed brought guns onto school grounds and that he is a convicted felon.
Inside his residence, Schoenfelder showed the deputies five rifles in his closet, along with boxes of ammunition and rifle magazines strewn around the room. He was arrested, and deputies located a total of seven firearms in his residence, in addition to more than two dozen assortments of ammunition and rifle magazines.
Step-daddy issues
A Sioux City man was arrested after trying to break into a home and threatening to cut off his stepfather's head.
Michael Van Laningham, 35, was arrested Feb. 14 on a charge of second-degree burglary and was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Dubuque Street at 1:54 p.m. Feb. 14. According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Van Laningham was using a log splitter to break in the back door of his stepfather's home. While doing so, Van Laningham was telling the two occupants of the home that he was going to "cut off his dad's head," according to the complaint.