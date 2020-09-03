Siouxland Strange

Police arrested Monell and connected him to the Aug. 10 theft of a truck from the 2000 block of 31st Street. The truck was later found with parts removed and contents missing.

The investigation also linked Monell to the Aug. 21 thefts of a truck from the 400 block of W. Third Street and another vehicle from the 3000 block of Euclid Avenue. Both vehicles were later located, the second with parts missing.

Police also suspect Monell of burglarizing a vehicle in the parking ramp in the 400 block of Jones Street on Aug. 22.

Police continue to investigate Monell's possible involvement in other vehicle burglaries and thefts.

Vandal visits Spencer City Hall

SPENCER, Iowa -- You're supposed to go down to city hall to complain about petty nonsense, not to spray paint the place.

A Spencer man faces a felony charge related to a vandalism incident at the Spencer City Hall as well as at a residence on Aug. 26.

At approximately 7:27 a.m., investigators responded to vandalism at the City Hall, located at 101 W. Fifth St., and a home in the 1500 block of Fairview Ave. Both locations had multiple cars and garage doors spray-painted with graffiti.

Following an investigation, Jeremy Starkson, 41, was taken into custody Aug. 27. He was booked into the Clay County Jail and charged with criminal mischief, second degree (class D felony); criminal mischief (aggravated misdemeanor); criminal trespass (serious misdemeanor); and harassment of a police officer or public official (simple misdemeanor).