Siouxland Strange

Andrew Bock, 35, of Marcus, has pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court to stealing the copper and other materials valued at $7,390 from nine wind turbine sites on Oct. 12 or 13.

Spencer was sentenced to five years in prison in July 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree theft in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Sioux City. He was later granted parole from prison.

Big, bad checks

A Sioux City man has been jailed on fraud charges after he allegedly passed several bad checks for high-dollar purchases at Sioux City shops.

According to criminal complaints, 37-year-old Michael Benecke of Sioux City visited the Gordon Drive Bomgaars on Dec. 11, purchasing $1,4449.20 worth of merchandise with a check. On Dec. 14, he visited Kohl's on Sergeant Road and purchased $2,155.75, again paying with a check. On Dec. 16, he went again to the Gordon Drive Bomgaars, buying another $2,172.97 worth of merchandise with a check.

The Dec. 11 check was from Discover Bank, while the others were from Fifth Third Bank. Discover Bank subsequently sent a letter to Bomgaars reporting they were "unable to locate" the account.



Benecke was arrested and admitted he did not live at the address listed on any of the checks, that he never banked with Discover or Fifth Third, and that he was unsure of whose account was on any of the checks.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Dec. 17 and faces three charges of forgery, a class D felony, and one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was held on $5,000 bond.