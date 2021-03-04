Siouxland's Choice Awards: The Corrections

What happens when the Siouxland's Choice Awards has a record number of categories and a record number of votes? Well, mistakes in editing, transcribing notes and spreadsheet mishaps occur.

We apologize to the winners and/or categories that were accidently omitted in the Feb. 25 Weekender edition. We also apologize for spelling snafus.

Here is a listing of people and businesses we will spend the rest of 2021 saying sorry to:

From first to third, United Real Estate, Century 21 Prolink and Keller Williams Siouxland were the top vote-getters for real estate companies. Mallori Hoffert (Century 21 Prolink) was your Siouxland's Choice for Real Estate Agent.

Morningside University is the Siouxland's Choice for Higher Education. Belle Salon & Spa placed first for Best Barber/Hair Salon, and second for manicure and massage. Manley & Obbink were third-place finishers for Chiropractor, and Peoples Bank had a third place finish for their customer service.