Siouxland's Choice Awards: The Corrections
Siouxland Choice awards mask

Weekender/Sioux City Journal Siouxland's Choice Awards mask.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

What happens when the Siouxland's Choice Awards has a record number of categories and a record number of votes? Well, mistakes in editing, transcribing notes and spreadsheet mishaps occur.

We apologize to the winners and/or categories that were accidently omitted in the Feb. 25 Weekender edition. We also apologize for spelling snafus.

Here is a listing of people and businesses we will spend the rest of 2021 saying sorry to: 

From first to third, United Real Estate, Century 21 Prolink and Keller Williams Siouxland were the top vote-getters for real estate companies. Mallori Hoffert (Century 21 Prolink) was your Siouxland's Choice for Real Estate Agent.  

Morningside University is the Siouxland's Choice for Higher Education. Belle Salon & Spa placed first for Best Barber/Hair Salon, and second for manicure and massage. Manley & Obbink were third-place finishers for Chiropractor, and Peoples Bank had a third place finish for their customer service.

For a completed, corrected listing of all 2021 Siouxland's Choice Award winners, go to siouxcityjournal.com/lifestyles/local/the-2021-siouxlands-choice-awards-are-here/article_742777fd-c9bc-5936-b8f7-639da8dc2892.html.

In all seriousness, these businesses and individuals represent the best of the best that Siouxland has to offer.

We thank them for their excellence and, while we're at it, we thank you, our readers, for some solid responses.

