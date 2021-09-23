 Skip to main content
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

ASIAN OR ETHNIC

Chinese Chef

2800 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City

Tasty fare for folks who like their Chinese food served with flair.

Da Kao Restaurant

800 W. Seventh St., Sioux City

Authentic Vietnamese and Chinese meals available for dine-in and takeout.

Golden Bowl

1408 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

Chinese staples like Sesame Chicken and Mongolian Beef in a comfortable, unpretentious manner.

Fuji Sushi & Teriyaki

4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

Wait, sushi at the Southern Hills Mall food court? Yes and it's good. Check out the Crazy Sushi Roll (spicy tuna, cream cheese and avocado) if you don't believe us.

DINER FARE

Crystal Cafe

4601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City

Where else can you get your hamburger steak, open-face hot beef sandwiches and pie a'la mode? Fill 'er up!

Harvey's

5307 Military Road, Sioux City

Harvey's has been the place in Riverside for chicken & dumplings, humongous sandwiches and the most decadent baklava within earshot for more than 30 years.

Johnnie Mars Restaurant

2402 E. Lewis Blvd., Sioux City

Classic American comfort food plus a selection of Greek specialties in addition to breakfast served all day long.

FAST CASUAL

Blue Cafe

1301 Pierce St., Sioux City

Owned by the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's Ron and Gia Emory, Blue Cafe offers creative meals you can't get anywhere else. From a Red, White & Green Pizza to a Chicken & Mango "Happy" Salad, you can't go wrong. Especially, when you wash everything down with Gia's famous Freak Shake, that is.

Brightside Cafe & Deli

525 Fourth St., Sioux City

Brightside uses the freshest of ingredients while creating made-to-order meals with plenty of TLC. Our recommendation: Their Belly Be Quiet BBQ Burger is not to be missed!

Chick-Fil-A

4428 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

Wide selection of chicken sandwiches, salads, soups and sides.

Iowa BBQ Company

100 Plymouth St., S.W., Le Mars, Iowa

Brisket, pulled pork, sausage links and chicken smoked by expert pitmasters. However, don't dawdle! Once that day's food is gone, they're done with their service.

FAST FOOD

Billy Boy Drive-Thru, Sioux City

A Pizza Burger, a classic loosemeat tavern plus a tub o' onion chips & dip. Are you in heaven? Nah, you're at Billy Boy Drive-Thru, so pull up and stay for a while.

Bob's Drive-In

23 Fifth Ave., S.W., Le Mars, Iowa

Lauded by "Road Food" authors Jane and Michael Stern, the 72-year-old Bob's Drive-In makes the tippiest-top taverns and Coney dogs that will have you barking for days. We mean that in a good way.

Milwaukee Wiener House

301 Douglas St., Sioux City

A Sioux City institution since 1918, Milwaukee Wiener House has been serving up quality Coney Island-inspired hot dogs since Woodrow Wilson was president, How's that for some trivia?

FINE DINING

Archie's Waeside Steakhouse

224 Fourth St., N.E., Le Mars, Iowa 

Nationally known and family owned chophouse serving traditional steaks, pork and seafood in a low-key setting. Plus, their wine list is impeccable.

Bar Louie

701 Gordon Drive, Sioux City

If kicked-up flatbreads, built-from-scratch sandwiches and Voodoo Pasta is your thing, then Bar Louie is, bar none, the place to be.

Beano & Sherry's Casino

200 Military Road, North Sioux City

Feeling lucky? Then, check out a wide assortment of casino steak, pork and seafood faves at this popular North Sioux City destination spot.

CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

1100 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City

Splurge a little bit with one of CRAVE's Wagyu Burger, topped with caramelized onions, melty Swiss cheese and a meaty Mushroom Conserva. C'mon, we know you want to.

Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge

121 E. Main St., Anthon, Iowa

Steakhouse featuring prime rib and sirloins. Seafood, broiled chicken and steak burgers are also available.

JoDean's Steakhouse & Lounge

2809 Broadway Ave., Yankton, S.D.

Does size matter? When it comes to buffets, you betcha! JoDean's Steakhouse & Lounge has a buffet that is more than 50-feet long and is considered the best in the Rushmore State.

Kahill's Chophouse

385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City

Gourmet food and elegant decor inside a restaurant that features picturesque views of the Missouri River.

Main + Abbey

111 Third St., Sioux City

Whenever we want to eat like a rock star, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Main + Abbey is always a sure bet. Plus we don't to dodge the darn paparazzi, so score! 

Minerva's Restaurant & Bar

2945 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

Traditional upscale steak, fish and chophouse with pasts, salads and an extensive wine list.

Olive Garden

4930 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

Nothing hits the sport like Olive Garden's Lasagna Classico or the Chicken Marsala. Do we want some more breadsticks? Well, what do you think?

Soho Kitchen & Bar

1024 Fourth St., Sioux City

Menu full of American, made-from-scratch favorites including pastas, soups and skyscraper sandwiches.

Table 32

100 Virginia St., Sioux City

Craft American food and drink served unpretentiously in a hip, upscale setting.

Trattoria Fresco

511 Fourth St., Sioux City

Rigatoni Vessillo, stuffed pork chops and some tiramisu for dessert. That's amore in our book and this critically-acclaimed Italian eatery serves everything with style.

Zort's Prime Time & Casino

105 N. Derby Lane, North Sioux City

All right, don't know how the night's going to turn out? Check out Zort's Prime Time's Saint & Sinner Platter, that contains succulent shrimp, along with some Prime Rib. Live on the wild side ... or not.

MEXICAN/TEX-MEX CUISINE

Alicia's Taco Dome

109 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff

One you spot it, Alicia's Taco Dome is hard to miss. The Tex-Mex eatery is literally located inside a dome-shaped building! Come for the kitschy-ness, stick around for the larger-than-life chalupas.

Blue Tequila 

148 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff

Over-the-top entrees and ginormous margaritas will make you salivate at this colorful Mexican eatery.

El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant

2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City

Fajitas, entomatadas and Chile Colorado served piping hot are sure to be a crowd-pleaser for your crew.

El Tapatio

3400 Gordon Drive, Sioux City

With so many combination platters and so many margarita flavors, you may go muy loco. But you'll never go hungry at El Tapatio.

La Fiesta 

3079 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City

La Fiesta's Cazuelon platter (ribeye, smoked pork chop and chicken breast served with rice, beans, grilled onions, pico, sour cream and three tortilla) may require an after-dinner, three-day siesta but it will be worth it.

La Juanita

1316 Pierce St., Sioux City

A legendary Sioux City landmark, "La Wah" has set the gold standard for authentic Mexican fare. 

Navarrete's

3124 North Highway 75, Sioux City

Longtime Sioux Cityans probably had their first taste of Tex-Mex cuisine at Navarrete's. Know what? Their chili gravy is still so good, you'd be tempted to suck it through a straw.

Tacos El Guero

525 Pearl St., Sioux City

We truly believe Eduardo "Guero" Sanchez is part chef and part mad scientist. At Tacos El Guero, you can get a shrimp taco, a red taco as well as something called a taco cone (a deep-fried, cone-shaped four tortilla, stuffed with shredded chicken, lettuce, pico and sour cream)!

PIZZA

Bob Roe's The Point After

2320 Transit Ave., Sioux City

The Point After has been the place "where good times gather" since 1982. With a comfort food menu that includes pizza, burgers and wings, you won't be disappointed.

Buffalo Alice

1022 Fourth St., Sioux City

BA's pizzas are part of Sioux City's folk lore. Be sure to try the Phil Claeys pizza, which has chicken, bacon, artichokes, red onion and a creamy Alfredo sauce. Who knows? you may even see Phil Claeys stop by.

El Fredo

523 W. 19th St., Sioux City

Pizza from an old school proprietor, El Fredo has been serving quality pie for generations of Sioux Cityans. What makes it delicious is the sauce, which is made with tomatoes, oregano and, perhaps, magic? 

Jerry's Pizza

328 W. 25th St. and 1417 Morningside Ave., Sioux City

Founded by Jerry and Ilene Foister, Jerry's Pizza has been spinning dough with toppings and sauce since 1959. 

Old Chicago

5030 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

Imaginative pizzas, pastas and taproom burgers are always on the menu at this popular eatery.

Pizza Ranch

3116 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City

Our favorite thing at Pizza Ranch is to swing by their famous pizza buffet. We know you'll grab every piece of pizza they have, but always save room their signature Cactus Bread, with cinnamon streusel and icing.

PUB FARE

4 Brothers Bar & Grill

3322 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City

Burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps and pastas, along with a full craft beer and cocktail menu.

Bob's Bar & Grill

5205 Main St., Martinsburg, Neb.

People come far and wide for one of Bob's Bar & Grill's famous burgers. Why? Because these bad boy burger are nearly the size of the dang plate! What's the perfect side? More fries than there are in Idaho, that is.

The Diving Elk

1101 Fourth St., Sioux City

Revolving craft beer list, classic cocktail and quality local foods that change with the season.

Junkyard Pub n' Grub

1116 Starview Drive, Hinton, Iowa

Hinton, Iowa may be small in size but Junkyard Pub n' Grub is big in flavor. Try any of their Trash-atizers, Rusty Wraps or Wasted Wings. No, that's really what they're called, and they are delicious.

Marto Brewing Co.

930 Fourth St., Sioux City

Craft food joins forces with craft beer at this popular eatery and brewery.

Outback Steakhouse

4500 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City

Admit it, you love saying phrases like "Aussie-tizers," "Steak & Mate Combos" and, best of all, the legendary "Bloomin' Onion." Will you have to gargle with an entire bottle of mouthwash? Yes, but it will be worth it!

Texas Roadhouse

5130 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

Every thing is supersized in the Lone Star State. We believe Texas Roadhouse's 10-ounce ribeye and rib combo can feed a family of four quite nicely.

Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City

It sounds weird, but Wheelhouse's Brunch Anytime burger (all-beef patty, Applewood bacon, American cheese, a fried egg and tater tots inside in Brioche bun) will change your life. 

  

