Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

1022 Fourth St., Sioux City

BA's pizzas are part of Sioux City's folk lore. Be sure to try the Phil Claeys pizza, which has chicken, bacon, artichokes, red onion and a creamy Alfredo sauce. Who knows? you may even see Phil Claeys stop by.

El Fredo

523 W. 19th St., Sioux City

Pizza from an old school proprietor, El Fredo has been serving quality pie for generations of Sioux Cityans. What makes it delicious is the sauce, which is made with tomatoes, oregano and, perhaps, magic?

Jerry's Pizza

328 W. 25th St. and 1417 Morningside Ave., Sioux City

Founded by Jerry and Ilene Foister, Jerry's Pizza has been spinning dough with toppings and sauce since 1959.

Old Chicago

5030 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

Imaginative pizzas, pastas and taproom burgers are always on the menu at this popular eatery.

Pizza Ranch

3116 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City