Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

ASIAN OR ETHNIC
Chinese Chef
2800 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City
Tasty fare for folks who like their Chinese food served with flair.
Da Kao Restaurant
800 W. Seventh St., Sioux City
Authentic Vietnamese and Chinese meals available for dine-in and takeout.
Golden Bowl
1408 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
Chinese staples like Sesame Chicken and Mongolian Beef in a comfortable, unpretentious manner.
Fuji Sushi & Teriyaki
4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
Wait, sushi at the Southern Hills Mall food court? Yes and it's good. Check out the Crazy Sushi Roll (spicy tuna, cream cheese and avocado) if you don't believe us.
DINER FARE
Crystal Cafe
4601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City
Where else can you get your hamburger steak, open-face hot beef sandwiches and pie a'la mode? Fill 'er up!
Harvey's
5307 Military Road, Sioux City
Harvey's has been the place in Riverside for chicken & dumplings, humongous sandwiches and the most decadent baklava within earshot for more than 30 years.
Johnnie Mars Restaurant
2402 E. Lewis Blvd., Sioux City
Classic American comfort food plus a selection of Greek specialties in addition to breakfast served all day long.
FAST CASUAL
Blue Cafe
1301 Pierce St., Sioux City
Owned by the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's Ron and Gia Emory, Blue Cafe offers creative meals you can't get anywhere else. From a Red, White & Green Pizza to a Chicken & Mango "Happy" Salad, you can't go wrong. Especially, when you wash everything down with Gia's famous Freak Shake, that is.
Brightside Cafe & Deli
525 Fourth St., Sioux City
Brightside uses the freshest of ingredients while creating made-to-order meals with plenty of TLC. Our recommendation: Their Belly Be Quiet BBQ Burger is not to be missed!
Chick-Fil-A
4428 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
Wide selection of chicken sandwiches, salads, soups and sides.
Iowa BBQ Company
100 Plymouth St., S.W., Le Mars, Iowa
Brisket, pulled pork, sausage links and chicken smoked by expert pitmasters. However, don't dawdle! Once that day's food is gone, they're done with their service.
FAST FOOD
Billy Boy Drive-Thru, Sioux City
A Pizza Burger, a classic loosemeat tavern plus a tub o' onion chips & dip. Are you in heaven? Nah, you're at Billy Boy Drive-Thru, so pull up and stay for a while.
Bob's Drive-In
23 Fifth Ave., S.W., Le Mars, Iowa
Lauded by "Road Food" authors Jane and Michael Stern, the 72-year-old Bob's Drive-In makes the tippiest-top taverns and Coney dogs that will have you barking for days. We mean that in a good way.
Milwaukee Wiener House
301 Douglas St., Sioux City
A Sioux City institution since 1918, Milwaukee Wiener House has been serving up quality Coney Island-inspired hot dogs since Woodrow Wilson was president, How's that for some trivia?
FINE DINING
Archie's Waeside Steakhouse
224 Fourth St., N.E., Le Mars, Iowa
Nationally known and family owned chophouse serving traditional steaks, pork and seafood in a low-key setting. Plus, their wine list is impeccable.
Bar Louie
701 Gordon Drive, Sioux City
If kicked-up flatbreads, built-from-scratch sandwiches and Voodoo Pasta is your thing, then Bar Louie is, bar none, the place to be.
Beano & Sherry's Casino
200 Military Road, North Sioux City
Feeling lucky? Then, check out a wide assortment of casino steak, pork and seafood faves at this popular North Sioux City destination spot.
CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
1100 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City
Splurge a little bit with one of CRAVE's Wagyu Burger, topped with caramelized onions, melty Swiss cheese and a meaty Mushroom Conserva. C'mon, we know you want to.
Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge
121 E. Main St., Anthon, Iowa
Steakhouse featuring prime rib and sirloins. Seafood, broiled chicken and steak burgers are also available.
JoDean's Steakhouse & Lounge
2809 Broadway Ave., Yankton, S.D.
Does size matter? When it comes to buffets, you betcha! JoDean's Steakhouse & Lounge has a buffet that is more than 50-feet long and is considered the best in the Rushmore State.
Kahill's Chophouse
385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City
Gourmet food and elegant decor inside a restaurant that features picturesque views of the Missouri River.
Main + Abbey
111 Third St., Sioux City
Whenever we want to eat like a rock star, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Main + Abbey is always a sure bet. Plus we don't to dodge the darn paparazzi, so score!
Minerva's Restaurant & Bar
2945 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
Traditional upscale steak, fish and chophouse with pasts, salads and an extensive wine list.
Olive Garden
4930 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
Nothing hits the sport like Olive Garden's Lasagna Classico or the Chicken Marsala. Do we want some more breadsticks? Well, what do you think?
Soho Kitchen & Bar
1024 Fourth St., Sioux City
Menu full of American, made-from-scratch favorites including pastas, soups and skyscraper sandwiches.
Table 32
100 Virginia St., Sioux City
Craft American food and drink served unpretentiously in a hip, upscale setting.
Trattoria Fresco
511 Fourth St., Sioux City
Rigatoni Vessillo, stuffed pork chops and some tiramisu for dessert. That's amore in our book and this critically-acclaimed Italian eatery serves everything with style.
Zort's Prime Time & Casino
105 N. Derby Lane, North Sioux City
All right, don't know how the night's going to turn out? Check out Zort's Prime Time's Saint & Sinner Platter, that contains succulent shrimp, along with some Prime Rib. Live on the wild side ... or not.
MEXICAN/TEX-MEX CUISINE
Alicia's Taco Dome
109 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff
One you spot it, Alicia's Taco Dome is hard to miss. The Tex-Mex eatery is literally located inside a dome-shaped building! Come for the kitschy-ness, stick around for the larger-than-life chalupas.
Blue Tequila
148 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff
Over-the-top entrees and ginormous margaritas will make you salivate at this colorful Mexican eatery.
El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant
2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City
Fajitas, entomatadas and Chile Colorado served piping hot are sure to be a crowd-pleaser for your crew.
El Tapatio
3400 Gordon Drive, Sioux City
With so many combination platters and so many margarita flavors, you may go muy loco. But you'll never go hungry at El Tapatio.
La Fiesta
3079 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City
La Fiesta's Cazuelon platter (ribeye, smoked pork chop and chicken breast served with rice, beans, grilled onions, pico, sour cream and three tortilla) may require an after-dinner, three-day siesta but it will be worth it.
La Juanita
1316 Pierce St., Sioux City
A legendary Sioux City landmark, "La Wah" has set the gold standard for authentic Mexican fare.
Navarrete's
3124 North Highway 75, Sioux City
Longtime Sioux Cityans probably had their first taste of Tex-Mex cuisine at Navarrete's. Know what? Their chili gravy is still so good, you'd be tempted to suck it through a straw.
Tacos El Guero
525 Pearl St., Sioux City
We truly believe Eduardo "Guero" Sanchez is part chef and part mad scientist. At Tacos El Guero, you can get a shrimp taco, a red taco as well as something called a taco cone (a deep-fried, cone-shaped four tortilla, stuffed with shredded chicken, lettuce, pico and sour cream)!
PIZZA
Bob Roe's The Point After
2320 Transit Ave., Sioux City
The Point After has been the place "where good times gather" since 1982. With a comfort food menu that includes pizza, burgers and wings, you won't be disappointed.
Buffalo Alice
1022 Fourth St., Sioux City
BA's pizzas are part of Sioux City's folk lore. Be sure to try the Phil Claeys pizza, which has chicken, bacon, artichokes, red onion and a creamy Alfredo sauce. Who knows? you may even see Phil Claeys stop by.
El Fredo
523 W. 19th St., Sioux City
Pizza from an old school proprietor, El Fredo has been serving quality pie for generations of Sioux Cityans. What makes it delicious is the sauce, which is made with tomatoes, oregano and, perhaps, magic?
Jerry's Pizza
328 W. 25th St. and 1417 Morningside Ave., Sioux City
Founded by Jerry and Ilene Foister, Jerry's Pizza has been spinning dough with toppings and sauce since 1959.
Old Chicago
5030 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
Imaginative pizzas, pastas and taproom burgers are always on the menu at this popular eatery.
Pizza Ranch
3116 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City
Our favorite thing at Pizza Ranch is to swing by their famous pizza buffet. We know you'll grab every piece of pizza they have, but always save room their signature Cactus Bread, with cinnamon streusel and icing.
PUB FARE
4 Brothers Bar & Grill
3322 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City
Burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps and pastas, along with a full craft beer and cocktail menu.
Bob's Bar & Grill
5205 Main St., Martinsburg, Neb.
People come far and wide for one of Bob's Bar & Grill's famous burgers. Why? Because these bad boy burger are nearly the size of the dang plate! What's the perfect side? More fries than there are in Idaho, that is.
The Diving Elk
1101 Fourth St., Sioux City
Revolving craft beer list, classic cocktail and quality local foods that change with the season.
Junkyard Pub n' Grub
1116 Starview Drive, Hinton, Iowa
Hinton, Iowa may be small in size but Junkyard Pub n' Grub is big in flavor. Try any of their Trash-atizers, Rusty Wraps or Wasted Wings. No, that's really what they're called, and they are delicious.
Marto Brewing Co.
930 Fourth St., Sioux City
Craft food joins forces with craft beer at this popular eatery and brewery.
Outback Steakhouse
4500 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City
Admit it, you love saying phrases like "Aussie-tizers," "Steak & Mate Combos" and, best of all, the legendary "Bloomin' Onion." Will you have to gargle with an entire bottle of mouthwash? Yes, but it will be worth it!
Texas Roadhouse
5130 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
Every thing is supersized in the Lone Star State. We believe Texas Roadhouse's 10-ounce ribeye and rib combo can feed a family of four quite nicely.
Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City
It sounds weird, but Wheelhouse's Brunch Anytime burger (all-beef patty, Applewood bacon, American cheese, a fried egg and tater tots inside in Brioche bun) will change your life.