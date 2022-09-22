Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

BUFFETS

Golden Corral

5230 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?

COFFEE SHOPS

High Ground Cafe and Espresso Bar

202 North Derby Lane, North Sioux City

Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.

Pierce St. Coffee Works

1920 Pierce St., Sioux City

Gotta give Pierce St. Coffee Works props for menu accuracy. When you order a Crunchy Cow or a Nutty Bird sandwich, they're pretty self-explanatory.

Stone Bru

101 West Third St., Sioux City

Are we jumpy? Nah, we just had our Stone Bru coffee fix and couldn't be happier about a nice jolt of caffeine!

DINER FARE

Crystal Cafe

4601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City

Where else can you get your hamburger steak, open-face hot beef sandwiches and pie a'la mode? Fill 'er up!

Horizons Family Restaurant

1220 Tri View Ave., Sioux City

Horizon is our go-to for retro cuisine. Where else would you find cheese balls, beef liver or a "Dieter's Delight" (cottage cheese, tomato and fruit served wit hamburger steak) on the menu.

Johnnie Mars Restaurant

2402 E. Lewis Blvd., Sioux City

Classic American comfort food plus a selection of Greek specialties in addition to breakfast served all day long.

Spink Family Restaurant

103 Main St., Elk Point, S.D.

A longtime diner in tiny Spink, S.D., the Spink Cafe was destroyed in a 2019 fire. It was rebuilt -- in nearby Elk Point -- in 2020. Since then, the newly- renamed Spink Family Restaurant offers an outstanding breakfast, a respectable burger and a Saturday night prime rib mere minutes away from Sioux City.

ETHNIC FARE

Greek to Me

5714 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City; 924 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City

Be a hero with ordering these Olympiad-worthy gyros!

Opa Time

2129 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

A forerunner when it comes to fusion cuisine. Sure, you can get souvlaki and gyros. But you can also pick up less-Athenian delights like Philly Cheesesteaks and parry melts!

Shahi Palace

3146 Singing Hills Blvd. Sioux City

Yeah, we know what you're thinking. Curry's too spicy and all that jazz! Not according to the chefs at Shahi Indian Grill. They say their fabulously tasty meals get their flavor from exotic spices, not from heat. Sure, you can order the sweat-inducing (but delicious) Vindaloo, but you can also order a creamy (and equally delicious) Tikka Masala.

FAST CASUAL

Blue Cafe

1301 Pierce St., Sioux City

Owned by the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's Ron and Gia Emory, Blue Cafe offers creative meals you can't get anywhere else. From a Red, White & Green Pizza to a Chicken & Mango "Happy" Salad, you can't go wrong. Especially, when you wash everything down with Gia's famous Freak Shake, that is.

Brightside Cafe & Deli

525 Fourth St., Sioux City

Brightside uses the freshest of ingredients while creating made-to-order meals with plenty of TLC. Our recommendation: Their Belly Be Quiet BBQ Burger is not to be missed!

Chick-Fil-A

4428 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

Wide selection of chicken sandwiches, salads, soups and sides.

Pickerman's

1762 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

Pucker up because we're in love with made-to-order sandwiches at Pickerman's

Sneaky's Chicken

3711 Gordon Drive, Sioux City

Broasted chicken and plenty of side dishes at this iconic Sioux City eatery.

FAST FOOD

Billy Boy Drive-Thru, Sioux City

A Pizza Burger, a classic loosemeat tavern plus a tub o' onion chips & dip. Are you in heaven? Nah, you're at Billy Boy Drive-Thru, so pull up and stay for a while.

Bob's Drive-In

23 Fifth Ave., S.W., Le Mars, Iowa

Lauded by "Road Food" authors Jane and Michael Stern, the 72-year-old Bob's Drive-In makes the tippiest-top taverns and Coney dogs that will have you barking for days. We mean that in a good way.

Milwaukee Wiener House

301 Douglas St., Sioux City

A Sioux City institution since 1918, Milwaukee Wiener House has been serving up quality Coney Island-inspired hot dogs since Woodrow Wilson was president, How's that for some trivia?

Tastee Inn & Out

2610 Gordon Drive, Sioux City

We once ate a bag of six Tastee tavern sandwiches and a bucket of onion chips and dip by ourselves. No regrets.

FINE DINING

Archie's Waeside Steakhouse

224 Fourth St., N.E., Le Mars, Iowa

Nationally known and family owned chophouse serving traditional steaks, pork and seafood in a low-key setting. Plus, their wine list is impeccable.

CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

1100 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City

Splurge a little bit with one of CRAVE's Wagyu Burger, topped with caramelized onions, melty Swiss cheese and a meaty Mushroom Conserva. C'mon, we know you want to.

Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge

121 E. Main St., Anthon, Iowa

Steakhouse featuring prime rib and sirloins. Seafood, broiled chicken and steak burgers are also available.

Hartford Steak Co. Tavern

7 Court St., Vermillion, S.D.

From a bonanza of burgers to filet mignon that comes anywhere between six ounces to an incredible 27-ounces, the Hartford Steak Co. Tavern is a happy place to be, unless you're a cow. If you're a heifer, we bet you wouldn't like it one bit.

Kahill's Chophouse

385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City

Gourmet food and elegant decor inside a restaurant that features picturesque views of the Missouri River.

Main + Abbey

111 Third St., Sioux City

Whenever we want to eat like a rock star, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Main + Abbey is always a sure bet. Plus we don't to dodge the darn paparazzi, so score!

Minerva's Restaurant & Bar

2945 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

Traditional upscale steak, fish and chophouse with pasts, salads and an extensive wine list.

Rebos

1107 Fourth St., Sioux City

Ironically enough, Rebos' Angry Portobello Pasto makes us happy.

Soho Kitchen & Bar

1024 Fourth St., Sioux City

Menu full of American, made-from-scratch favorites including pastas, soups and skyscraper sandwiches.

Table 32

100 Virginia St., Sioux City

Craft American food and drink served unpretentiously in a hip, upscale setting.

Trattoria Fresco

511 Fourth St., Sioux City

Rigatoni Vessillo, stuffed pork chops and some tiramisu for dessert. That's amore in our book and this critically-acclaimed Italian eatery serves everything with style.

MEXICAN/TEX-MEX CUISINE

Big Red Tacos

1723 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City

In case you were wondering, the "Big Red" in Big Red Tacos is not referring to the Cornhuskers. Instead, it refers to the chili marinade used to make birria meat a bright shade of amber.

El Tapatio

3400 Gordon Drive, Sioux City

With so many combination platters and so many margarita flavors, you may go muy loco. But you'll never go hungry at El Tapatio.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant & Bar

150 Reed St., Akron, Iowa

Authentic Jalisco-style food in Plymouth County.

La Juanita

1316 Pierce St., Sioux City

A legendary Sioux City landmark, "La Wah" has set the gold standard for authentic Mexican fare.

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

3138 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City

Fajitas, quesadillas and burritos, ole!

Navarrete's

3124 North Highway 75, Sioux City

Longtime Sioux Cityans probably had their first taste of Tex-Mex cuisine at Navarrete's. Know what? Their chili gravy is still so good, you'd be tempted to suck it through a straw.

PIZZA

Bob Roe's The Point After

2320 Transit Ave., Sioux City

The Point After has been the place "where good times gather" since 1982. With a comfort food menu that includes pizza, burgers and wings, you won't be disappointed.

El Fredo

523 W. 19th St., Sioux City

Pizza from an old school proprietor, El Fredo has been serving quality pie for generations of Sioux Cityans. What makes it delicious is the sauce, which is made with tomatoes, oregano and, perhaps, magic?

Jerry's Pizza

328 W. 25th St. and 1417 Morningside Ave., Sioux City

Founded by Jerry and Ilene Foister, Jerry's Pizza has been spinning dough with toppings and sauce since 1959.

Old Chicago

5030 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

Imaginative pizzas, pastas and taproom burgers are always on the menu at this popular eatery.

Tony's & D'Arcos

1917 Pierce St., Sioux City

A longstanding Sioux City pizzeria gets a bit of the name change. Is the 'za still good? We've been hearing good things.

Townhouse Pizza & Lounge

2701 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City

Sports grub is good grub. Townhouse's Taco Pizza is a home run, in and out of baseball season.

PUB FARE

Bob's Bar & Grill

5205 Main St., Martinsburg, Neb.

People come far and wide for one of Bob's Bar & Grill's famous burgers. Why? Because these bad boy burger are nearly the size of the dang plate! What's the perfect side? More fries than there are in Idaho, that is.

Bronson Bar

103 Pine St., Bronson, Iowa

Marinated steak tips, broasted pork chops and chocolate lave cake? Yes please!

Marto Brewing Co.

930 Fourth St., Sioux City

Craft food joins forces with craft beer at this popular eatery and brewery.

One-Eyed Jack's

3091 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

Birthplace of the famous "Kackleburger." Often imitated, never surpassed.

P's Pizza House

300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes S.D.

It might sounds strange, but our favorite menu item at P's Pizza isn't pizza. Their Juicy Lucy (a burger stuffed with caramelized apples and smoked gouda) is the best this side of the Twin Cities.

Pub 52

701 First St., Sergeant Bluff

Friendly staff, ginormous portions. What else do you need?

Texas Roadhouse

5130 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

Every thing is supersized in the Lone Star State. We believe Texas Roadhouse's 10-ounce ribeye and rib combo can feed a family of four quite nicely.