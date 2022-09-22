Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

BUFFETS
Golden Corral
5230 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?
COFFEE SHOPS
High Ground Cafe and Espresso Bar
202 North Derby Lane, North Sioux City
Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
Pierce St. Coffee Works
1920 Pierce St., Sioux City
Gotta give Pierce St. Coffee Works props for menu accuracy. When you order a Crunchy Cow or a Nutty Bird sandwich, they're pretty self-explanatory.
Stone Bru
101 West Third St., Sioux City
Are we jumpy? Nah, we just had our Stone Bru coffee fix and couldn't be happier about a nice jolt of caffeine!
DINER FARE
Crystal Cafe
4601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City
Where else can you get your hamburger steak, open-face hot beef sandwiches and pie a'la mode? Fill 'er up!
Horizons Family Restaurant
1220 Tri View Ave., Sioux City
Horizon is our go-to for retro cuisine. Where else would you find cheese balls, beef liver or a "Dieter's Delight" (cottage cheese, tomato and fruit served wit hamburger steak) on the menu.
Johnnie Mars Restaurant
2402 E. Lewis Blvd., Sioux City
Classic American comfort food plus a selection of Greek specialties in addition to breakfast served all day long.
Spink Family Restaurant
103 Main St., Elk Point, S.D.
A longtime diner in tiny Spink, S.D., the Spink Cafe was destroyed in a 2019 fire. It was rebuilt -- in nearby Elk Point -- in 2020. Since then, the newly- renamed Spink Family Restaurant offers an outstanding breakfast, a respectable burger and a Saturday night prime rib mere minutes away from Sioux City.
ETHNIC FARE
Greek to Me
5714 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City; 924 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City
Be a hero with ordering these Olympiad-worthy gyros!
Opa Time
2129 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
A forerunner when it comes to fusion cuisine. Sure, you can get souvlaki and gyros. But you can also pick up less-Athenian delights like Philly Cheesesteaks and parry melts!
Shahi Palace
3146 Singing Hills Blvd. Sioux City
Yeah, we know what you're thinking. Curry's too spicy and all that jazz! Not according to the chefs at Shahi Indian Grill. They say their fabulously tasty meals get their flavor from exotic spices, not from heat. Sure, you can order the sweat-inducing (but delicious) Vindaloo, but you can also order a creamy (and equally delicious) Tikka Masala.
FAST CASUAL
Blue Cafe
1301 Pierce St., Sioux City
Owned by the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's Ron and Gia Emory, Blue Cafe offers creative meals you can't get anywhere else. From a Red, White & Green Pizza to a Chicken & Mango "Happy" Salad, you can't go wrong. Especially, when you wash everything down with Gia's famous Freak Shake, that is.
Brightside Cafe & Deli
525 Fourth St., Sioux City
Brightside uses the freshest of ingredients while creating made-to-order meals with plenty of TLC. Our recommendation: Their Belly Be Quiet BBQ Burger is not to be missed!
Chick-Fil-A
4428 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
Wide selection of chicken sandwiches, salads, soups and sides.
Pickerman's
1762 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
Pucker up because we're in love with made-to-order sandwiches at Pickerman's
Sneaky's Chicken
3711 Gordon Drive, Sioux City
Broasted chicken and plenty of side dishes at this iconic Sioux City eatery.
FAST FOOD
Billy Boy Drive-Thru, Sioux City
A Pizza Burger, a classic loosemeat tavern plus a tub o' onion chips & dip. Are you in heaven? Nah, you're at Billy Boy Drive-Thru, so pull up and stay for a while.
Bob's Drive-In
23 Fifth Ave., S.W., Le Mars, Iowa
Lauded by "Road Food" authors Jane and Michael Stern, the 72-year-old Bob's Drive-In makes the tippiest-top taverns and Coney dogs that will have you barking for days. We mean that in a good way.
Milwaukee Wiener House
301 Douglas St., Sioux City
A Sioux City institution since 1918, Milwaukee Wiener House has been serving up quality Coney Island-inspired hot dogs since Woodrow Wilson was president, How's that for some trivia?
Tastee Inn & Out
2610 Gordon Drive, Sioux City
We once ate a bag of six Tastee tavern sandwiches and a bucket of onion chips and dip by ourselves. No regrets.
FINE DINING
Archie's Waeside Steakhouse
224 Fourth St., N.E., Le Mars, Iowa
Nationally known and family owned chophouse serving traditional steaks, pork and seafood in a low-key setting. Plus, their wine list is impeccable.
CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
1100 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City
Splurge a little bit with one of CRAVE's Wagyu Burger, topped with caramelized onions, melty Swiss cheese and a meaty Mushroom Conserva. C'mon, we know you want to.
Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge
121 E. Main St., Anthon, Iowa
Steakhouse featuring prime rib and sirloins. Seafood, broiled chicken and steak burgers are also available.
Hartford Steak Co. Tavern
7 Court St., Vermillion, S.D.
From a bonanza of burgers to filet mignon that comes anywhere between six ounces to an incredible 27-ounces, the Hartford Steak Co. Tavern is a happy place to be, unless you're a cow. If you're a heifer, we bet you wouldn't like it one bit.
Kahill's Chophouse
385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City
Gourmet food and elegant decor inside a restaurant that features picturesque views of the Missouri River.
Main + Abbey
111 Third St., Sioux City
Whenever we want to eat like a rock star, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Main + Abbey is always a sure bet. Plus we don't to dodge the darn paparazzi, so score!
Minerva's Restaurant & Bar
2945 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
Traditional upscale steak, fish and chophouse with pasts, salads and an extensive wine list.
Rebos
1107 Fourth St., Sioux City
Ironically enough, Rebos' Angry Portobello Pasto makes us happy.
Soho Kitchen & Bar
1024 Fourth St., Sioux City
Menu full of American, made-from-scratch favorites including pastas, soups and skyscraper sandwiches.
Table 32
100 Virginia St., Sioux City
Craft American food and drink served unpretentiously in a hip, upscale setting.
Trattoria Fresco
511 Fourth St., Sioux City
Rigatoni Vessillo, stuffed pork chops and some tiramisu for dessert. That's amore in our book and this critically-acclaimed Italian eatery serves everything with style.
MEXICAN/TEX-MEX CUISINE
Big Red Tacos
1723 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City
In case you were wondering, the "Big Red" in Big Red Tacos is not referring to the Cornhuskers. Instead, it refers to the chili marinade used to make birria meat a bright shade of amber.
El Tapatio
3400 Gordon Drive, Sioux City
With so many combination platters and so many margarita flavors, you may go muy loco. But you'll never go hungry at El Tapatio.
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant & Bar
150 Reed St., Akron, Iowa
Authentic Jalisco-style food in Plymouth County.
La Juanita
1316 Pierce St., Sioux City
A legendary Sioux City landmark, "La Wah" has set the gold standard for authentic Mexican fare.
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
3138 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City
Fajitas, quesadillas and burritos, ole!
Navarrete's
3124 North Highway 75, Sioux City
Longtime Sioux Cityans probably had their first taste of Tex-Mex cuisine at Navarrete's. Know what? Their chili gravy is still so good, you'd be tempted to suck it through a straw.
PIZZA
Bob Roe's The Point After
2320 Transit Ave., Sioux City
The Point After has been the place "where good times gather" since 1982. With a comfort food menu that includes pizza, burgers and wings, you won't be disappointed.
El Fredo
523 W. 19th St., Sioux City
Pizza from an old school proprietor, El Fredo has been serving quality pie for generations of Sioux Cityans. What makes it delicious is the sauce, which is made with tomatoes, oregano and, perhaps, magic?
Jerry's Pizza
328 W. 25th St. and 1417 Morningside Ave., Sioux City
Founded by Jerry and Ilene Foister, Jerry's Pizza has been spinning dough with toppings and sauce since 1959.
Old Chicago
5030 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
Imaginative pizzas, pastas and taproom burgers are always on the menu at this popular eatery.
Tony's & D'Arcos
1917 Pierce St., Sioux City
A longstanding Sioux City pizzeria gets a bit of the name change. Is the 'za still good? We've been hearing good things.
Townhouse Pizza & Lounge
2701 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City
Sports grub is good grub. Townhouse's Taco Pizza is a home run, in and out of baseball season.
PUB FARE
Bob's Bar & Grill
5205 Main St., Martinsburg, Neb.
People come far and wide for one of Bob's Bar & Grill's famous burgers. Why? Because these bad boy burger are nearly the size of the dang plate! What's the perfect side? More fries than there are in Idaho, that is.
Bronson Bar
103 Pine St., Bronson, Iowa
Marinated steak tips, broasted pork chops and chocolate lave cake? Yes please!
Marto Brewing Co.
930 Fourth St., Sioux City
Craft food joins forces with craft beer at this popular eatery and brewery.
One-Eyed Jack's
3091 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
Birthplace of the famous "Kackleburger." Often imitated, never surpassed.
P's Pizza House
300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes S.D.
It might sounds strange, but our favorite menu item at P's Pizza isn't pizza. Their Juicy Lucy (a burger stuffed with caramelized apples and smoked gouda) is the best this side of the Twin Cities.
2 pound burger, stuffed with caramelized apples and smoked gouda. Topped with gouda cream sauce, house bun
Pub 52
701 First St., Sergeant Bluff
Friendly staff, ginormous portions. What else do you need?
Texas Roadhouse
5130 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
Every thing is supersized in the Lone Star State. We believe Texas Roadhouse's 10-ounce ribeye and rib combo can feed a family of four quite nicely.