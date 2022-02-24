A few words from the publisher

Chad Pauling knows, firsthand, how important the Siouxland's Choice Awards can be.

"I recently took my wife out for an evening on the town," the Sioux City Journal and Weekender publisher, explained. "The restaurant we went to had a Siouxland's Choice decal on its door and so did the bar we went to after that."

The same thing happened around Christmastime.

"One of our newest Siouxland's Choice categories saluted a neighborhood that had the best holiday display," Pauling said. "I took my family to see Christmas lights based upon the recommendations of Weekender readers."

If truth be told, Weekender readers tend to be a very opinionated group. This year's final tallies indicate more than 12,000 people, places and businesses were nominated and more than 170,000 votes were cast.

"That's an all-time record," Pauling said. "Especially as our community continues to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been more important to support local businesses."

"The Siouxland's Choice Award salutes the people who make our community great," he continued. "We thank everyone for their input. Now, it's time to show some love for the best of the best."

