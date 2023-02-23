On the wall of Monterrey Mexican Restaurant's 3130 Singing Hills location is a plaque promoting its status as a 2021 Siouxland's Choice runner-up as well as a plaque promoting its status as a 2022 Siouxland's Choice finalist.

It will soon be joined by another plaque.

You see, this year, the popular Mexican eatery has earned the top prize, beating out competitors like Navarrete's -- a Sioux City mainstay for more than 40 years -- and Blue Tequila -- a restaurant best known for its oversized margaritas.

Monterrey's victory was especially sweet for owner Salvador Leon, who owned Mexican restaurants in Altoona, Clive and West Des Moines as well as the Singing Hills location and a newer 1754 Hamilton Blvd. locale.

"We want to thank (our customers) for their support," he said. "We have seen so many businesses close their doors. For us, it is a great achievement to continue to be visited by diners."

So, what are Monterrey customers clamoring for? Authentic, made-to-order specialties like burritos, enchiladas and quesadillas.

Don't forget out-of-this-world fajitas like the Fajita Volcan, which is a veritable carnivore's delight.

Consisting of steak, chicken, shrimp and mushrooms, all grilled and topped with shredded cheese and a cheese dip. Combine it with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortilla on the side, the meal could feed a family of four or one hungry hombre.

Leon thanked Monterrey's customers for sending the eatery to the top.

"We continue doing the best we know how, trying to improve in our food and drink selections," he said.

Even more than that, it is the diners who keep Monterrey Mexican Restaurant going, year after year.

"We fight every day to meet the expectations of our customers," Leon said.

This time out, Monterrey has secured a much deserved victory.

"We are grateful to the entire community," Leon said.

