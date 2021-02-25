An unexpected winner tops the 'Best Place to Dance' category

When the Weekender asks its readers for Siouxland's Choice Award nominees, we can often guess who the usual suspects will be.

For instance, the choices for Best Places to Dance are usually clubs that have dance floors.

This year's second and third place finishers, Bergie's Bar and 1008 Key Club respectively, bear out that assumption.

So, who topped our 2021 Best Place to Dance category? Arena Dance Academy, which as the name would imply, happens to be a dance school.

Specifically, it is a dance school that is located inside of a 60,000-square-foot building which formerly housed Hobby Lobby at Southern Square.

The dance school, a part of the Arena Sports Academy youth sports complex at 4501 Southern Hills Drive, is headed by Kayla Kellen, who has been dancing since age 6 and teaching by the time she turned 12.

"I was a shy girl and dancing was my way of stepping out of my shell," Kellen said. "I think dancing is such a positive thing to do."

Indeed, the dance academy's mission is to provide high quality instruction in a safe and welcoming environment for both the experienced dancer as well as to the newcomer.