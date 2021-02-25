An unexpected winner tops the 'Best Place to Dance' category

When the Weekender asks its readers for Siouxland's Choice Award nominees, we can often guess who the usual suspects will be.
For instance, the choices for Best Places to Dance are usually clubs that have dance floors.
This year's second and third place finishers, Bergie's Bar and 1008 Key Club respectively, bear out that assumption.
So, who topped our 2021 Best Place to Dance category? Arena Dance Academy, which as the name would imply, happens to be a dance school.
Specifically, it is a dance school that is located inside of a 60,000-square-foot building which formerly housed Hobby Lobby at Southern Square.
The dance school, a part of the Arena Sports Academy youth sports complex at 4501 Southern Hills Drive, is headed by Kayla Kellen, who has been dancing since age 6 and teaching by the time she turned 12.
"I was a shy girl and dancing was my way of stepping out of my shell," Kellen said. "I think dancing is such a positive thing to do."
Indeed, the dance academy's mission is to provide high quality instruction in a safe and welcoming environment for both the experienced dancer as well as to the newcomer.
A love of dance can also inspire self-confidence, discipline and respect for sport and dance that can last a lifetime.
This was certainly true for Kellen, who still keeps in touch with her childhood dance coach.
"Dancers tend to become each other's families," she said. "Like I did when I was their age, many of my students are involved in ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop and other genres. That means some students may be taking class three of four times a week."
"My students feel like each other siblings and, now, I guess I am the mom to about 100 kids, age 4 and above." Kellen added with a laugh.
Plus when COVID-19 concerns forced the Arena Dance Academy to suspend in-person classes, she added another title on top of teacher, coach and "substitute mom."
"I suddenly became an IT troubleshooter, figuring out to offer instruction online," Kellen explained. "I discovered it may not be easy to teach dance online but it isn't impossible, either."
Having said, it isn't easy to finish in first place in a Siouxland's Choice Award category. Yet the Arena Dance Academy truly is the best place around to dance.
"I wasn't expecting to win," Kellen said. "I'll accept the compliment on behalf of all of my students."