Automotive winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards
Automotive winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards

Auto dealers

Ben Knoepfler is shown at Knoepfler Chevrolet in downtown Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

AUTO BODY / REPAIR SHOP

  1. Dreamworks Collision Center, Inc
  2. United Auto Body and Collision
  3. Sioux Body Shop

 AUTO DETAILING / CAR WASH

  1. Rocket Auto Wash & Detail Centré
  2. Hamilton Touchless Car Wash & Detail
  3. Craft Detail Center

 BOAT SALES & SERVICE

  1. Cimmarina Boats
  2. Boat Farm Ltd
  3. Parks Marina Inc

 MOTORCYCLE / ATV DEALER

  1. Salmen Cycle Solutions
  2. Rooster’s Harley-Davidson
  3. Bak BMW

 NEW CAR DEALERSHIP

  1. Knoepfler Chevrolet
  2. Rick Collins Toyota
  3. Woodhouse Sioux City

 TIRE STORE

  1. T & W Tire
  2. Ben Fish Tire
  3. Tires, Tires, Tires

Photos: Historic auto dealers in Sioux City

+16 
+16 
Davidson's Auto Block
+16 
+16 
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
+16 
+16 
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
+16 
+16 
Knoepfler historical photos
+16 
+16 
Knoepfler Historical Photos

 TRACTOR / LAWN SALES & SERVICE

  1. Bomgaars
  2. Wilmes Do It Best Hardware
  3. Bernie’s Lawn & Garden Center

USED CAR DEALERSHIP

  1. Ideal Wheels
  2. DAM Auto Sales
  3. La Fleur Auto Sales
