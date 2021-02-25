Believe it or not, Tacos El Guero adds a birria pizza to its menu

For more than six years, Tacos El Guero has become famous for terrific tortas, extraordinary enchiladas as well as wet burritos that come soaked in a devilish red sauce.
This is the why the popular eatery secured a first-place finish when it came to Siouxland's Choice for Best Mexican Food, beating out both Monterrey Mexican Restaurant and Robles Mexican Food.
It might surprise some people that Tacos El Guero is also becoming known for a dish that isn't known for originating south-of-the-border.
You see, Tacos El Guero, with locations at 525 Pearl St. as well as a 1301 River Drive, North Sioux City, is now serving pizza!
No, we're not kidding.
"Somebody on our staff had seen a video on birria pizzas online," Candy Sanchez, who co-owns Tacos El Guero with husband Eduardo "Guero" Sanchez, explained. "He asked me if I knew how to make one and I said yes."
A well-known dish that originated in Los Angeles, a birria pizza doesn't have much in common with its better-known Italian cousin.
Made with slow-cooked beef, a birria pizza is essentially an inside-out pizza where the meats and cheeses is cooked while nestled in a layered, flour tortilla crust. A person would dip a slice into a zesty sauce and nosh to his heart's content.
Candy Sanchez' attempt at making this newfangled fusion food proved so successful that she and Guero began promoting the birria pizza on social media.
That's when the Sanchez' discovering they invented a monster ... of the most delicious variety.
In case you didn't know, birria is simply another way of describing stew meat. Often marinated in a rich adobo and served on celebratory occasions, birria often required up to six hours to fully cook.
There's the rub: birria isn't of meat preparation to be rushed. Also, a full-sized pizza was a while lot of food.
"Initially, our birria pizza was available only by special request," Candy said. "Once we perfected it, we offered a full-sized pizza as well as a personal-sized version."
Which is great news for Taco El Guero's diners who are seeing tender birria turn up in other menu items in addition to pizza.
Plus it couldn't have come at a better time for the Sanchez as they were forced to change Taco El Guero's business model due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Right now at our downtown Pearl St. location, we went from a full-service restaurant to a place where people can order and pick up takeout food," "Guero" Sanchez said, adding that the North Sioux City shop was always as an eat-and-go location.
"We feel so blessed that our customers have been so loyal," Candy Sanchez said. "Even during a pandemic, they still wanted food from Tacos El Guero.
Well, who can blame people for hungering over such seminal, south-of-the-border meals as flautas, fajitas and the humongous wet burritos, which have always been the eatery's best sellers.
Just between us, we may add the Birria Pizza as a last-minute entry into Taco el Guero's most tantalizing additions.
"The pizza is great," "Guero" Sanchez said. "It is the dipping sauce that makes it delicious."