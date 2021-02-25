Believe it or not, Tacos El Guero adds a birria pizza to its menu

Candy Sanchez' attempt at making this newfangled fusion food proved so successful that she and Guero began promoting the birria pizza on social media.

That's when the Sanchez' discovering they invented a monster ... of the most delicious variety.

In case you didn't know, birria is simply another way of describing stew meat. Often marinated in a rich adobo and served on celebratory occasions, birria often required up to six hours to fully cook.

There's the rub: birria isn't of meat preparation to be rushed. Also, a full-sized pizza was a while lot of food.

"Initially, our birria pizza was available only by special request," Candy said. "Once we perfected it, we offered a full-sized pizza as well as a personal-sized version."

Which is great news for Taco El Guero's diners who are seeing tender birria turn up in other menu items in addition to pizza.

Plus it couldn't have come at a better time for the Sanchez as they were forced to change Taco El Guero's business model due to COVID-19 concerns.