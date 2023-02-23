They call Kenny Crampton the "food truck whisperer."

It's because the proprietor of Big Papa's Grub on the Run has been dominating the Siouxland's Choice in the Food Truck category every year since 2021.

This year is no different. Big Papa's menu of sandwiches, tacos and grub balls (chicken tenders dusted in flour and doused in a flavorful sauce) beat out such popular mobile restaurants as Daga's on Wheels and Smash Burgers for the top spot.

Which is why Crampton often fields calls from newcomers wanting to cash in on the food truck craze.

"I don't dissuade people from their dreams, but running a food truck is more of a lifestyle than it is a profession," he said. "It takes commitment."

Big Papa's Grub on the Run Kenny Crampton, owner of Big Papa's Grub on the Run food truck, holds his menu board while parked outside The Filling Station.

That's true in the summertime when temps may climb into the triple digits inside Big Papa's kitchen on wheels. It is even the case when Crampton pulls into The Filling Station bar on a drizzly day in February.

"The Filling Station has both a pool league and a dart league going on," he said, standing under a tarp. "This place will be hopping before too long."

A native of Toledo, Ohio, Crampton began working in restaurants as a teenager. He eventually became the assistant to the personal chef for NBA legend LeBron James.

Since moving to Sioux City more than a decade ago, he began putting his imaginative spin on All-American comfort food at various sit-down eateries.

Yet he always wanted to be his own boss.

"I opened Big Papa's Grub on the Run right after (Iowa Gov.) Kim Reynolds gave the OK for takeout businesses to resume service after COVID closed everything down," Crampton said. "It was definitely the right time to have a food truck."

Big Papa's Grub on the Run Kenny Crampton, owner of Big Papa's Grub on the Run food truck, holds a Cleveland Pork Chop with French fries and order of grub balls.

Even so, he had the culinary chops to make the new business hum.

While you can get a damn fine cheeseburger at Big Papa's, don't pass up the opportunity to order a Legion Legend (a stuffed burger with jalapeno, bacon or cheese); a Bomber (which is burger that comes with bacon, cheese, a fried egg as well as PB&J); or the "high on the hog" Boar Burger (hamburger patty, grilled ham and onions, Swiss cheese and a fried egg on Texas toast).

Bored with burgers? Then consider the Cleveland Pork Chop Sandwich, which Crampton modeled after the many down-home eateries in the Ohio city.

"We are always adding new things on the menu to keep things fresh for our regulars," he said.

Indeed, Big Papa's Grub on the Run does have plenty of regulars who will stop by the Filling Station (1808 Lewis Blvd.) or Le Mars, Iowa's Wasmer American Legion Hall (110 Plymouth St. W.) when they spot Crampton's truck.

"We're not venturing into new territory because we want to stay loyal to the people who've been loyal to us," he said. "We're also loyal to the nonprofit organization that we help out with fundraisers."

Loyalty means a lot to Crampton. It is something he stresses when fielding calls from wannabe food truckers.

"You'll never work harder than you do on a food truck," he reasoned. "But there is that satisfaction that comes when you get to serve great food to great customers."

