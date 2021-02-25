Boss talk: A few words from the publisher

"What a crazy year we've had," Chad Pauling, Sioux City Journal and Weekender publisher, said as votes were being tallied for the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards. "Nobody could've predicted we'd have a pandemic."

"But the people of Siouxland are resilient," he continued. "Our community is strongest when we face challenges."

That makes this year's Siouxland's Choice Awards even more significant.

"The 230,000 votes our nominees received is more than just a pat on the back," Pauling said. "The vote of our readers is a show of appreciation for coming through a difficult time."

Indeed, the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards has quite a few newcomers displacing veteran businesses.

"COVID-19 literally forced many restaurants and bars to change the way the way they do business overnight," Pauling said. "Our readers respected that because they were also making COVID-related changes."

Plus getting a Siouxland's Choice Award decal -- in addition to the bragging rights of being top dogs in their category -- will always be cool.

"Whether you see a Siouxland's Choice Award decal at your favorite restaurant, doctor's office or car dealership, it is special," Pauling said. "It matters."

