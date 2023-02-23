Another Siouxland's Choice has come and more records have been broken.

"For 2023, readers gave us around 16,000 nominees and more than 185,000 votes were cast," said Chad Pauling, publisher of the Sioux City Journal and the Weekender. "That's up from 2022, when we had 12,000 nominees and 170,000 votes."

Pauling credit that to Siouxland citizens who were proud of their community and wanted to salute the best of the best.

It certainly helps when a few businesses -- and quite a few first place-finishers -- have made it to our list.

Yet Pauling is quick to point out that anyone who made it to the top three are winners in his eyes.

"In past years, we'd list first, second and third place finishes," he explained. "That never seemed right to me."

In this this year's listing, the top vote-getters were listed in first place while the rest were called favorites.

"Any business that had tens of thousands of votes can't be called anything else but favorites," Pauling said.

Also, people do peruse the list to pick out "hidden gems" that are worth checking out.

"I know my wife and I have checked businesses, simply because they were successful in the Siouxland's Choice Awards," Pauling said. "We have some pretty savvy readers with discernable taste."

After all, there are many things to be proud of in Siouxland.

"The Siouxland's Choice Awards salutes the people who make our community great," Pauling said. "We thank everyone for their input. Now, it's time to show some love for the best of the best."