Briar Cliff University's Charged Food and Brew has a new barista who knows how to make a smooth and refreshing Red Bull Infusion.

Which is good to know, since a smooth and refreshing Red Bull Infusion is actually the only drink Patrick Jacobson-Schulte has been taught to make.

Wait, isn't Jacobson-Schulte also Briar Cliff's interim president? So, what is he doing, taking smoothie and cappuccino orders during a morning rush behind a coffee kiosk counter?

"After I started as Briar Cliff's interim president (in July 2022), I knew I wouldn't be happy behind a desk and away from the students," he said.

This is why Jacobson-Schulte prefers to be seen on campus, at sporting events or, on occasion, volunteering his time as a barista-in-training at BCU's Charged Food and Brewed.

Jacobson-Schulte already has a fan in Patrick Gassant Jr., a BCU graduate student who is also a defensive back on the Chargers' football team.

"You always see (Jacobson-Schulte) around the school," Gassant said. "He's always approachable and friendly."

Perhaps it is because of the university's interim president that Briar Cliff University was named 2023's Siouxland's Choice for higher education.

Briar Cliff guest barista Patrick Jacobson-Schulte Briar Cliff University interim president Patrick Jacobson-Schulte volunteers as a barista at the college's coffee shop, Charged Food and Brew.…

Known as Patrick or PJS to faculty and students, Jacobson-Schulte is originally from Lakeville, Minnesota. He joined Briar Cliff in June 2021 as its vice president of finance and serving as its executive vice president in preparation for the interim position.

"When I came to Briar Cliff, I wanted to improve our community, both on and off campus," he said.

For the latter, Jacobson-Schulte walked door-to-door in the residential neighborhoods that surrounded BCU.

"To the homeowners, we weren't thought of as neighbors," he explained. "Instead, we were simply thought of as the school on top of a big hill."

Making the college more "neighborly," Jacobson-Schulte invited residents to grab a cup of coffee from from the Charged Food and Brew.

"People thought our coffee kiosk was only open to students," he said. "In fact, it has always been open to everyone."

Jacobson-Schulte even made sure that the BCU outdoor Christmas tree could be seen and enjoyed throughout the extended neighborhood.

More important was creating a community among the BCU students, who were coming across the country and, even, around the world.

Gassant, who was originally from Lawrenceville, Georgia, admitted he felt a bit of culture shock.

"First of all, Iowa is a heckuva lot colder than Georgia," he said. "That was the first thing I noticed."

Briar Cliff guest barista Patrick Jacobson-Schulte Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, interim president of Briar Cliff University, said volunteering at the college's Charged Food and Brew allows him to …

Despite the sometimes frigid temps, Gassant immediately warmed up to Midwestern hospitality.

"In the dorms, you could knock on any door and make a friend," he noted with a smile. "That was pretty cool."

Gassant even encouraged his younger brother Winston to attend college at BCU.

"There are bigger schools out there," Gassant said, "but they're probably not as friendly as Briar Cliff."

Certainly, that's music to the ears of Jacobson-Schulte.

"We've already taken steps to improve the educational side of BCU," he said. "Now, we're working on the quality of life at BCU."

So, does that mean Jacobson-Schulte will finally expand his barista repertoire beyond Red Bull Infusions?

"Patrick did pretty well today," Charged Food and Brew manager Fay Weitzel said. "Next time, we'll have him make hot drinks."