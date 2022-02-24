Brightening up downtown Sioux City with made-to-order fare

With surgical precision, Brightside Cafe & Deli's Maria Hernandez layers thin slices of roast beef, cucumber and shreds of lettuce onto marble rye bread.

As a finishing touch, she smears a healthy layer of sweet, tangy cream cheese on the bread before plating it for a customer.

Hernandez calls this sandwich a Downtown Deli Deluxe. When served with pepper, salt and pickle spear on the side, we call this lunchtime masterpiece "perfection between two slices of bread."

This is why Brightside Cafe & Deli, 525 Fourth St., was named Siouxland's Choice for All-American food.

What might be surprising is the fact that the popular downtown Sioux City eatery was the brainchild of two brothers of Hispanic heritage.

Juan Munoz, a Sioux City chiropractor, opened Brightside with his younger brother Erik in 2019.

"Little Chicago Deli had been a part of downtown for a very long time," Juan Munoz said. "When they closed, a lot of people immediately felt the loss."

Opening in the same location, the Munoz brothers envisioned a deli-style eatery that would serve coffee and specialty omelets in the morning as well as soups, salads and sandwiches for lunch.

That was when Brightside was born.

"Erik and I knew there were enough downtown office workers," Juan said. "We knew they wanted something better than fast food."

In the morning, diners began clamoring for popular items like the Brightside Omelet (filled with bacon, tomatoes and melted cheese); the Grizzly (an omelet loaded with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese); and the Yankee Doodle (a classic ham and cheese omelet).

As a nod to the Munoz family's heritage, they also added Abuelita's Chorizo Omelet (with Mexica-syle chorizo, green peppers and onions) as well as an assortment of breakfast tacos and burritos to Brightside's A.M. menu.

At lunchtime, customers had a choice between Brightside's large selection of hot and cold sandwiches in addition to delicious burgers like the American Dream (served with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese); the Belly Be Quiet (a one-third pound patty served with bacon, an onion ring and topped with BBQ sauce); and the El Diablo (which comes with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and a spicy mayo).

The restaurant was an immediate hit. That is, until COVID-19.

"The pandemic took a bite out of us as well as every other business in town," Juan Munoz said. "Those first few months were horrible, but we were able to stay afloat in large part because of our loyal customer base."

"They stuck with us and we are forever grateful to our customers," he continued.

With COVID-19 now on the wane, the Munoz brothers are back on track.

"Erik works mainly on the Brightside Cafe food truck while the downtown shop is in the good hands of some terrific employees," Juan Munoz said. "Plus I'm always changing up the menu."

As the lunch crowd begins to leave Brightside on a busy Friday afternoon, Juan Munoz reflects for a moment.

"Every downtown needs a comfortable place where you can go, meet with friends and order some delicious, made-to-order food," he said. "We are glad to see Brightside serves that purpose for many people."

