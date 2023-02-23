What was the first thing Veronica Johnson did after learning she was chosen Siouxland's Choice for Bartender?

"I went into the ladies room and screamed in excitement," she said. "Then I told my manager, went back into the ladies room and screamed again."

You can't fault Johnson for her enthusiasm.

A bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings for the past five years, she's known for her outgoing personality and some mad drink-making skills.

"I love making colorful cocktails," Johnson said, creating a ruby-red Mez-garita, which replaces a Margarita's traditional Tequila with Mezcal. "This one goes really well with hot wings."

Siouxland's best bartender Veronica Johnson holds a Mezgarita drink with mezcal at Buffalo Wild Wings where she has worked for five years in Sioux City. Johnson was chos…

Yet the classic cocktails really demonstrate her mixology moxie.

"People know what an Old Fashioned should taste like," Johnson explained. "You have to hit the mark each and every time."

However, her behind-the-bar acumen is only part of the reason for the Siouxland's Choice victory.

"The cliche about bartenders having to be part-buddy and part-psychologist (is true)," Johnson, a Morningside University graduate, admitted. "People will tell you stuff in complete confidence and I'm OK with that."

In large, this is because the atmosphere at Buffalo Wild Wings is so chill.

"We're simply a place where folks can hang out and have a good time," she said.

Siouxland's best bartender Veronica Johnson pours beer for customers at Buffalo Wild Wings where she has worked for five years in Sioux City.

Working most weeknights, Johnson gets her fair share with regulars.

"That is so much fun," she said. "I've been waiting on some guests for so long that they become my friends."

Plus Johnson also tend to the needs of newcomers, who need extra care.

"I tell them that my favorite sauce for wings is the Asian Zing because it has the perfect blend of sweet and heat," she said.

And what are Johnson's drink recommendations?

"It varies all the time," she said. "Sometimes, you want a beer, a soft drink and a special occasion cocktail."

As the after-work crowd began to build at the 5001 Sergeant Road Buffalo Wild Wings, Johnson reflected for a moment.

"I have the perfect work/life balance," she said. "I don't work on the weekends, which means I can go to as many sporting events as possible. But during the week, I get to be with my friends here at work."

And those friends include the people both behind and in front of the bar.

"Being named Siouxland's Choice of bartender is so crazy," Johnson said with a big smile. "I want to thank everyone who voted for me."

