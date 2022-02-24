Experience nature without having to leave city limits

Even though the daytime temps were in the single digits, Kari Sandage didn't mind going on a nature hike at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

"If there was snow on the ground, it would be a different story," she said, mid-hike, on a late January morning. "But this is quite pleasant."

A naturalist at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, Sandage said hiking along the trails is only one of the things a person can do at the 4500 Sioux River Road educational facility.

"Whether you love the outdoors or prefer to watch nature from inside, we have something for everyone," she said.

That's probably why the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center beat out Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Sioux City Public Museum as being Siouxland's Choice for Best Tourist Destination.

This doesn't surprise education programs director Dawn Snyder who said attendance at the nature center had been inching up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For a while, we were among the only places that wasn't closed due to COVID," she acknowledged. "Plus a park is a perfect place to maintain some social distance."

Over time, more and more people continued to make the nature center a go-to place.

"We've always been popular with out-of-towners," Snyder said. "It has been very gratifying that more local people are taking advantage of our facility."

Indeed, a person visiting the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is literally stepping into the majestic Loess Hills.

While hiking a trail, you can explore the gi-normous bur oak trees. Climb all of the ridges and you can imagine what Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark might have seen during their historic Corps of Discovery.

Obviously, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is more than just trails and trees. It also boasts a 14,000-square-foot exhibition hall, complete with office space and dedicated classrooms.

It also has Loess Hills natural history displays, interactive prairie, wetland and woodland exhibits.

Wanna see wildlife, up close and personal? Check out the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's live native reptile and fish exhibits.

But no stop would be complete without a visit with Harlan the Barred Owl, Scout the American Kestrel and Scarlet the Red-Tailed Hawk.

Did you know that a Red-Tailed Hawk can eat up to eight mice a day? Luckily, we weren't around during Scarlet's dinner break. Despite that, the Nature Center's live birds of prey have always been a hit with visitors.

"Kids gravitate toward the birds because they're wonderful to look at," Snyder said. "Mom and dad are amazed to see such birds so close to city limits."

This is, perhaps, a key to the nature center's popularity.

"Even though, we're in the city limits of Sioux City, it doesn't feel like it," Sandage explained. "We're off the beaten track but still close to home."

In face, Sandage is also close to home.

A nature center naturalist for nearly two years, she grew up in Atlantic, Iowa.

After graduating with a Bachelor's degree from Central College, in Pella, Iowa, she was accepted into the Peace Corp's Master's International Program at Antioch University, in Keene, New Hampshire.

It was during grad school that Sandage worked as a Peace Corps volunteers, teaching environmental science to kids in Nicaragua.

That experience probably helped her to secure positions as a park ranger in Alaska as well as in Alabama after graduation.

Huh, so Sandage has worked in both Alaska and Alabama. Guess returning to her home state of Iowa represents the perfect middle ground between the last frontier of Alaska and the relentless heat and humidity of Alabama, right?

"To be honest, I like the heat more than I do the cold weather," she noted. "My dream job would be something in a tropical climate."

Wait, so why is Sandage trekking the trail on a such a frigid day? More importantly, why are we following her?

"A good hike gets your heart racing," she said. "Plus you get to warm up inside the nature center after all of that exercise."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.