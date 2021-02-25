Fetty Fred finds a rapper voice in his life story

In the music video "My Time," Fetty Fred imagined himself rocking out on an empty stage at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre.

It was meant to be a metaphor for a hip-hop artist who had finally found his voice and kept reaching for the stars.

Just like so many performers from the past, Fetty craved the Orpheum's spotlight and knew he had a sound that was worth listening to.

This wasn't always the case for Fetty who had originally been a part of such seminal rap groups as 2HYPE before becoming a single.

Now with the release of a new album, "Strange Feelings," the artist who is also known as Fred Jacobsen is ready to make some noise.

Beating out people like Brady Raps and Tamen Rayy for Siouxland's Choice of Local Hip-Hop Artist isn't chump change either.

Fetty, you grew up listening to rap. Who did you remember listening to when you were younger?

"All of the big guys. You know, Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Jay-Z, Nas. I also listened to a lot of Southern rap."

What was it about their sounds that appealed to you?