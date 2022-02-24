Food blogger earns Sioux-lebrity honor while picking up a new gig

When it comes to social media influencers, you're more likely to think of a Kardashian than a former service manager for a Hinton, Iowa-based pressure-washing dealership.

But Jesse Sneller has quickly become one of the area's most prolific web-based food reviewers.

His Fat Boy Food Blog is a popular online destination for discriminating gourmands looking for off-the-beaten-track eateries. More than 15,000 people currently follow him on Facebook (Facebook.com/FatBoyFoodBlog).

For the big bite he takes out of the culinary scene, Weekender readers voted Sneller as Siouxland's Choice Sioux-lebrity of the Year. In addition, his food blog was voted best social media site.

To be fair, the Le Mars resident started his blog as a lark.

"I began following the Siouxland Local Eats Facebook page," Sneller said. "That site was originally set up to help restaurants survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a great idea."

Eventually, he began offering short restaurant critiques on the site.

"The reviews began getting a good response and a buddy suggested I start my own food blog," Sneller explained. "I thought the blog would attract four or five followers before petering out. Instead, it got 1,500 followers very quickly. That's grown to the 15,000 followers that I have right now."

The blog's distinctive name came from his dad.

"Even when I was a kid, my dad called me a 'fat boy,'" Sneller said. "Hey, guess I've always been a healthy eater."

One thing that Sneller had never been before was a food industry professional.

"I worked in chain fast food places when I was younger," he said. "That was OK because my reviews always came from a consumer point of view."

Was the food good? Did the customer get his money's worth? Those were the questions that were in the back of Sneller's mind and his audience began to rely on his recommendations.

"Whenever I traveled to different areas, I was always attracted to places where the locals would go to eat," he said. "I wanted my readers to get a sense of good, affordable, out-the-way places."

Plus, Sneller kept things above board.

"I would never trash a restaurant, but if the food or the service wasn't good, I'd tell the truth," he said.

Indeed, fans of the Fat Boy Food Blog ate up Sneller's no-nonsense take on local eats.

They also showed up whenever Sneller used his online celebrity to promote burger contests or cookoffs that would raise funds for nonprofit organizations like the Warming Shelter or Toys for Tots.

"Not only did the readers show up, so did restaurants," he said.

That included Joe Sitzmann, whose P's Pizza House would always lend a helping hand when it came to food.

"I met Joe primarily through my fundraising," Sneller said. "If I needed a helping hand for a benefit, Joe and P's Pizza House was usually the first one to come on board."

A few months ago, Sitzmann made Sneller an offer he couldn't refuse.

"I was looking for a general manager for the Dakota Dunes P's Pizza House and Jesse was the perfect person for the job," Sitzmann explained. "After all, who knew more about the Siouxland food scene than him."

Sneller accepted Sitzmann's job offer but he is also keeping Fat Boy Food Blog running as well.

"Even though I work for a restaurant, I must stay completely impartial," Sneller said. "As soon as I start working for P's, I reviewed Tony's Pizza in Sioux City and loved their food."

One things that definitely changed was Sneller's hours.

"Before this, I was working 9-to-5 hours," he said. "Now, I work crazy restaurant hours."

So, what does that mean for fans of the Fat Boy Food Blog?

"Well, I'll be sampling more breakfast meals than dinner meals," Sneller said. "That's fine, since I do like a good breakfast."

