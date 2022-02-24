Hacke creating art one photo at a time

How's this for starting a new career off with a bang?

For a long time, Britton Hacke bounced from job to job to job in order to support his wife and three small kids.

It was when he was running a fireworks stand that he exchanged some pyrotechnics for a decent camera.

"At first, I wanted the camera to get cool shots of fireworks displays," Hacke explained. "Then, I began teaching myself how to get all kinds of cool shots."

Since then, he has become the unofficial nightlife photographer of Sioux City.

Whenever he isn't snapping photos at weddings or of graduating seniors, Hacke can be seen at area concerts.

"I've done many things at the Hard Rock plus I am now the house photographer for events at both the Orpheum and the Tyson Events Center," he said.

Here's another designation coming Hacke's way. He has been chosen Siouxland's Choice for Best Photographer.

Which is pretty good for a guy who decided to become a photographer at the worst possible time.

"Becoming my own boss seemed like an unobtainable goal but I decided to roll the dice and concentrate solely on photography," Hacke recalled. "Then, COVID hit and that knocked down a lot of plans."

In order to stay afloat, he had to hustle by taking on every assignment that came his way.

Hacke also began posting evocatively moody photos of downtown Sioux City, which he'd post on social media.

"My approach may seem a bit disorganized because I don't always go in with a specific idea," he said. "I'll play around a bit and eventually come up with something special. I love art and photography is art for me."

Hacke learned that from his mom, who was also a photographer.

"My mom had a book that was full of photos by Annie Leibowitz," he said, referencing the famous portrait photographer best known for her Rolling Stones covers. "Whenever I photograph a concert, my mind goes back to the work of Annie Leibowitz."

Hacke even sees art in a bottle of soda pop.

One of his photos is now featured on the label of a strawberry-lime soda made by the Seattle-based Jones Soda Company.

"When I was a kid, I grew up drinking Jones Soda," Hacke said. "It's pretty cool to see one of my photos on the bottle."

Over the years, Hacke has photographed everybody from Bret Michaels, Flo Rida and Wu-Tang Clan.

Who's on his dream list of celebrity photos? The Rolling Stones, Nine Inch Nails and the hip-hop duo of Run the Jewels.

Until then, Hacke is intent on staying busy.

"I have a hard time sitting and relaxing," he said. "I got to keep on moving."

What Hacke does enjoy is people.

"I'm inspired by the way they look and the stories they have to tell," he said. "A picture can really tell a story."

If Hacke was to tell his own story, it would involve believing in his art.

"I have been lucky to be living out my dream," he said. "It hasn't been an easy road but I love telling stories through my photos."

