Health & fitness winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards
Progress: Yoga Stress Relief

Erin Kuehl opened a second location for Evolve Yoga & Wellness at 411 Pearl St. in May 2015. In addition to yoga, the studio offers a range of services for holistic healing including massage, Reiki, hypnotherapy, Shamanic healing, private yoga sessions, nutritional coaching, reflexology, transition coaching and custom healing plans.

 Justin Wan, The Weekender

ASSISTED LIVING / SENIOR LIVING

  1. Bickford Cottage
  2. Sunrise Retirement Community
  3. The Heritage at Northern Hills

 CHIROPRACTOR

  1. Ruehle Family Chiropractic
  2. Multicare Health Clinic
  3. Heartland Chiropractic Associates

 DENTIST

  1. Wheelock & Associates
  2. Sunnybrook Dental
  3. Lakeport Dental Care

 DOCTOR’S OFFICE

  1. Siouxland Women’s Health Care PC
  2. Family Health Care of Siouxland
  3. Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC

 EAR & HEARING

  1. Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants & Hearing Services
  2. Wagner Ear Nose & Throat
  3. Hearing Specialists PC

 FITNESS CENTER / GYM

  1. JT Training
  2. Shawn Frankl’s Big Iron Gym
  3. Thrive Fitness

HOSPITAL

  1. UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s
  2. Floyd Valley Healthcare
  3. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

IN-HOME CARE

  1. Hospice of Siouxland
  2. UnityPoint at Home
  3. Visiting Angels

MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO

  1. Johnson’s ATA Black Belt Academy
  2. Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City
  3. 712 Training Center

PLASTIC / COSMETIC SURGERY

  1. Midlands Clinic, PC
  2. McNaughton Plastic Surgery, LLC
  3. Ave Medical Laser Spa

SKIN CARE / DERMATOLOGIST

  1. Midlands Clinic, PC
  2. Dermatology Associates of Siouxland, PC
  3. Ave Medical Laser Spa

VISION CARE

  1. Hedquist Eye Care
  2. Sergeant Bluff EyeCare
  3. Dunes Eye Consultants

WALK-IN CLINIC

  1. UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care
  2. Family Health Care of Siouxland
  3. MercyOne Siouxland Urgent Care

YOGA STUDIO

  1. Evolve Yoga and Wellness
  2. Awaken Yoga
  3. {be}Studio: Yoga, Healing, Inspired Living
