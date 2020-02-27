Health & fitness winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards

ASSISTED LIVING / SENIOR LIVING
- Bickford Cottage
- Sunrise Retirement Community
- The Heritage at Northern Hills
CHIROPRACTOR
- Ruehle Family Chiropractic
- Multicare Health Clinic
- Heartland Chiropractic Associates
DENTIST
- Wheelock & Associates
- Sunnybrook Dental
- Lakeport Dental Care
DOCTOR’S OFFICE
- Siouxland Women’s Health Care PC
- Family Health Care of Siouxland
- Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC
EAR & HEARING
- Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants & Hearing Services
- Wagner Ear Nose & Throat
- Hearing Specialists PC
FITNESS CENTER / GYM
- JT Training
- Shawn Frankl’s Big Iron Gym
- Thrive Fitness
HOSPITAL
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s
- Floyd Valley Healthcare
- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
IN-HOME CARE
- Hospice of Siouxland
- UnityPoint at Home
- Visiting Angels
You have free articles remaining.
MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO
- Johnson’s ATA Black Belt Academy
- Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City
- 712 Training Center
PLASTIC / COSMETIC SURGERY
- Midlands Clinic, PC
- McNaughton Plastic Surgery, LLC
- Ave Medical Laser Spa
SKIN CARE / DERMATOLOGIST
- Midlands Clinic, PC
- Dermatology Associates of Siouxland, PC
- Ave Medical Laser Spa
VISION CARE
- Hedquist Eye Care
- Sergeant Bluff EyeCare
- Dunes Eye Consultants
WALK-IN CLINIC
- UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care
- Family Health Care of Siouxland
- MercyOne Siouxland Urgent Care
YOGA STUDIO
- Evolve Yoga and Wellness
- Awaken Yoga
- {be}Studio: Yoga, Healing, Inspired Living