History-making election! Yup, the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards are here!

Tired of pandering politicians and endless campaign cycles? Uh-huh, so are we.

Are you getting carpal tunnel syndrome from casting too many votes? Perhaps, because the Weekender has been making your digits way too hard.

After all, the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards has had a record-shattering year and you, dear readers, are making your voices heard.

Every year, the Weekender asks its readers to vote in a dizzying number of categories.

This year, we received more than 230,000 votes for businesses and individuals in 124 different categories. If you're keeping a running tally at home, that represents the largest number of votes as well as the widest selection of categories in the illustrious history of the Siouxland's Choices Awards.

Even better, nobody has hurled accusations of fixed elections or rigged voting machines. So, there's that.

More significantly, our little contest is designed to answer all of the important questions of the day.

For instant, we must know who is community's most cordial bartender, most pain-free dentist or nicest gun and ammo shop owner, right? Well, your nosy friends at the Weekender are ready to spill the beans!