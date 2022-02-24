How a tiny hole-in-the-wall beat out the big coffee chains

It is pretty buzz-worthy when a hole-in-the-wall in the Woodbury County town of Moville (population: 1,687) is able to secure twice as many votes as its closest competitor in the Siouxland's Choice category of Best Coffee Shop.

So, what's the secret of Movillatte, 503 Frontage Road?

If you ask Casey Stratton, a large part of the coffee shop's success is due to the smiling face of barista Sara Cockburn.

"We have the best staff," he explained. "Our regulars consider the girls behind the counter as being part of the family."

Indeed, family's important to Stratton, a firefighter with the 185th Air Refueling Wing, who opened Movillatte nearly five years ago with his wife Jill, a Woodbury Central Community School teacher.

"Our kids Hanna, Jacey and Blake worked here when they were younger," Stratton said, inside of the coffee shop's cozy dining room. "Now, we have a new group of young employees."

That included Trissa Bottorff, who is Movillatte's resident social media maven.

"I'm on TikTok a lot," she explained. "If I see an interesting food or drink trend, I'll try to add a coffee component to it. A lot of times, the result will go on our menu."

In fact, Movillatte's menu board is teeming with choices as varied as lattes, chai and macchiato. But don't forget the frappes, smoothies or lifted teas.

They also breakfast sandwiches, energy bites and will add protein powder and cold foam to anything you want.

Phew, that's a lot to take in, isn't it?

This was a major concern for Stratton when the shop first opened.

"Moville is a small town and some of our residents were only used to freshly brewed coffee," he said. "For quite a while, we had a 'how to order' board, which walked customers through the process of ordering specialty coffee drinks."

These caffeinated tutorials apparently did the trick, since Movillatte's coffees containing everything from Nutella, Butterfinger and Reese's are among the top sellers.

So is a specialty drink that Stratton named after himself.

"The best way to describe Casey's Concoction is say it is very sweet, sort of like me," he said as Bottorff groaned in the background.

If coffees aren't your thing, Bottorff said Movillatte is slowly expanding its merchandise selection to include wine, clothing and gift items, coming from nearby vendors.

"We want to keep things as local as possible," she said.

Which is also important to Stratton.

"Our customers can easily drive to a chain coffee shop in Sioux City for their morning latte," he reasoned. "Now, they have an option of getting a latte in their own hometown."

