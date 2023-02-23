By the time you read this, Stephanie Conyers will be prepping for Easter, her fourth major holiday as the manager of Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe.

"I started my job last summer, made it through Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day," she said with a smile.

Barring a St. Patrick's Day rush for emerald-colored sweets, Conyers should be fine until Peter Cottontail comes looking for a candy fix, come April 9.

Yet Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe -- and the adjacent Palmer Specialty Foods -- is more than simply a holiday stopover.

Indeed, Weekender readers named the 405 Wesley Parkway store to be Siouxland's Choice for favorite Tourist Destination.

This is because the Palmer Candy Company has been a part of Sioux City ever since Edward Cook (E.C.) Palmer moved to town in 1878.

Starting with a wholesale fruit business, the industrious Palmer family began making fancy, hand-dipped boxed chocolates, penny candies, gumdrops and marshmallows from a four-story factory around the turn of the 20th century.

Always seeking innovation, Palmer Candy Co. jumped at the chance to manufacture its own candy bar and the legendary Twin Bing was born.

Consisting of two round, chewy, cherry-filled nougats coated with chopped peanuts and chocolate, the Twin Bing has been made by hand at the Palmer Candy Company since 1923.

That's right, the Twin Bing is turning the big 100 this year.

Not too many candies have remained popular for a century but Palmer Candy actually manufacturer two of 'em.

In 1956, Palmer purchased the candy division of the Johnson Biscuit Company, which included the already well-established La Fama chocolates, that had been around since 1919.

Uh-huh, the La Famas are actually the older sibling of the top-selling Twin Bings. Bet you didn't know that.

However, Conyers is quickly becoming a connoisseur of Bings, La Famas and all things sweet, decadent and chocolate-y.

Indeed, she and her crew try to taste test as much of their merchandise as possible.

"We have to know what the candy tastes like for the sake of our customers," she said.

Hmm, yeah, it's all about the customers. We totally believe that.

On a more serious note, Conyers and assistant manager Monica Waldon do go to national trade shows to see what is trending in the world of candy and specialty foods.

"Our customers want the new and the unexpected," Conyers said. "If I see something, food-related, is trending on TikTok, we'll be getting calls right away."

Which is amazing for an old school business like Palmer's, right?

According to Conyers, Palmer's retail store remains as relevant as ever.

"I saw it personally around the holidays," she said. "If a person came back to Sioux City for family on Christmas, a visit to the Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe would always be in the plans."

Sure enough, the customer would likely leave the store with a big box of Bings.

Or what about the traveler who wanted to discover the tastes of Sioux City? Well, what can represent Sioux City better than chocolate-covered pieces of nougat-y goodness.

"The Twin Bing has become synonymous with Sioux City," Conyers said. "I think that's why Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe is considered a local tourist destination."