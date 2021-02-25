 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JT Training's Todd offers fitness training with real world results
View Comments

JT Training's Todd offers fitness training with real world results

{{featured_button_text}}
Health JT Training

Jay Todd, owner of JT Training works with client Sarah Morgan during a group training class at his Sioux City studio.

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

Personal trainer Jay Todd never promises his clients a world of change.

Instead, the JT Training owner simply says he wants to make their lives "one click better."

"If I can make them do one more pushup or help them avoid eating something unhealthy, I'll do it," Todd said, inside an office at his 2122 Fourth St. fitness studio. "The best things in life are done one click at a time."

Todd ought to know. A sports medicine professional with more than 25 years of experience, he taught at colleges while training clients who run the gamut from athletes to beauty queen to people off the street. 

This approach is also the reason why JT Training muscled into a first-place finish as Siouxland's Choice for Best Fitness Center/Gym. Todd and his hard-bodied crew of cardio aficionados ran laps around Four Season Health Club and Thrive Fitness, which had to contend with second and third place honors.  

However, every assessment Todd makes start with the same question: What goal are you hoping to achieve regarding your athletic ability or personal fitness?

"I'm working with clients, ranging in age from 8 to 80," Todd explained. "While I can train an elite athlete, most people don't want to become elite athletes."

In fact, they may simply want to lose weight, tone lean muscles and while getting into better shape.  

"We personally create every program based upon evaluations using proven scientific principles of exercise physiology," Todd said.

That may include everything from weight loss and body fat reduction to muscular strength and endurance to reducing pain and improving balance and flexibility.

Health JT Training

Jay Todd, owner of JT Training works with Nicole Garber during a group training class at his Sioux City studio.

Plus, Todd promises to such activities will be done in a non-intimidating fashion.

"Walking into a fitness facilities can be challenging for people," he said. "It is a misconception that everybody who goes to a gym is in perfect shape."

"That simply isn't true," Todd said, shaking his head.

A recent noontime class had a mix of fitness buffs as well as people simply wanting to get back into shape after the holidays.

OK, level with us. How much time is this really going to take? 

"Most people have neither the desire or the flexibility to spend two hours at a gym," Todd said. "That's why we try to pare everything down as much as much as possible." 

Health JT Training

Jay Todd, owner of JT Training works with clients during a group training class at his Sioux City studio.

For instance, his clients do the work of a typical 60-minute session, only in half that time.

Indeed, Todd and his assistants choreograph sessions into rapid-fire section, having clients go from station to station or exercise to exercise with little rest in between.

"You have to keep programs fun, challenging and ever-changing," he explained. "Every time a person comes to work out, it will be to a different routine."

"Nobody gets into a rut around here," Todd said while putting his noontime crew through the motions.

Health JT Training

Jay Todd, owner of JT Training works with client Kreighton Stokely during a group training class at his Sioux City studio.

This can make exercise the ultimate stress reliever.

"My clients come to me in all shapes, ages and abilities," Todd explained. "If they commit to a program, they'll learn proper technique, get into shape while having a blast doing it."

Which is, ultimately, what Todd's clients want. 

"They're looking for individual results from programs designed with them in mind," he said. "Nothing is worse than a boring exercise class and we don't do boring here."

Siouxland's Choice: Health & Fitness
The Musketeers' hottest players opine on Sioux City's coolest team
An unexpected winner tops the 'Best Place to Dance' category
LaunchPAD Children's Museum blasts into stratosphere with another victory
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News