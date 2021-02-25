JT Training's Todd offers fitness training with real world results

Personal trainer Jay Todd never promises his clients a world of change.

Instead, the JT Training owner simply says he wants to make their lives "one click better."

"If I can make them do one more pushup or help them avoid eating something unhealthy, I'll do it," Todd said, inside an office at his 2122 Fourth St. fitness studio. "The best things in life are done one click at a time."

Todd ought to know. A sports medicine professional with more than 25 years of experience, he taught at colleges while training clients who run the gamut from athletes to beauty queen to people off the street.

This approach is also the reason why JT Training muscled into a first-place finish as Siouxland's Choice for Best Fitness Center/Gym. Todd and his hard-bodied crew of cardio aficionados ran laps around Four Season Health Club and Thrive Fitness, which had to contend with second and third place honors.

However, every assessment Todd makes start with the same question: What goal are you hoping to achieve regarding your athletic ability or personal fitness?

"I'm working with clients, ranging in age from 8 to 80," Todd explained. "While I can train an elite athlete, most people don't want to become elite athletes."