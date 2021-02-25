LaunchPAD Children's Museum blasts into stratosphere with another victory

This is quite a change for Lebowich, who had previously been a stay-at-home mom when her daughter Quinn was born.

"It was because of Quinn that I became interested in the children's museum," she said, recalling the fun her family had at similar facilities in Omaha as well as Minneapolis. "I thought, 'Wouldn't it be awesome for Sioux City to have its own children's museum?'"

Calling LaunchPAD a "museum" might be a misnomer.

"When people think of a museum, they think of places where everything is behind plexiglass," Lebowich explained. "LaunchPAD is a place where kids have fun, explore and can be hands-on with everything."

Indeed, LaunchPAD has stations set up to look like shops, cafes, scientific laboratories and, with the fiberglass cow, even a farm.

Which begs the question: Do kids learn at LaunchPAD?

"Children absolutely do learn at LaunchPAD but they're having too much fun to realize it," Lebowich said with a chuckle. "Let that be our little secret."

If truth be told, she is also having fun.

Taking early childhood education classes while in college, Lebowich thought she'd be too introverted when it came to soliciting funds.