Marty's Tap is a neighborhood bar that even a 'Golden Girl' would enjoy

Marty's Tap is a destination bar with a neighborhood feel.

This is the way Kelly Quinn described the venerable 1306 Court St. tavern that he, his wife, Nickie Quinn, and friend, Mac Dolan, purchased in 2016.

"I'd call us a neighborhood bar, but the difference is that the majority of our regulars don't even live in this neighborhood," Quinn said, inside of the mid-city tavern. "Our regulars are willing to travel to come to Marty's."

One thing that Marty's is best known for is it's 2 to 6:30 p.m. weekday Happy Hour, with discount cans of domestic beer.

Indeed, Marty's was chosen to be the Siouxland's Choice for Best Happy Hour.

"Stop by anytime in the late afternoon and this place is buzzing," Quinn said.

Marty's was also selected to as Siouxland's Choice for Non-Fourth St. Bar. That's another important distinction.

"While we're not quite a dive bar, we're certainly not pretentious," he said.

The tavern is also home to Brioux City Brewery, which Quinn started with his brewing buddy Matt Hubert.

Though Hubert has left to pursue other interests, Quinn continue to brew Brioux City craft beers inside of the 150-foot Marty's Tap kitchen.

"We may not be the biggest craft brewer in town," Quinn said. "But we do all right."

Actually, Brioux City did more than "all right."

It placed second in Siouxland's Choice for favorite brewery, beating out third place finisher Jackson Street Brewing, and just behind Marto Brewing Company.

Once you think about it, what's more tantalizing than Brioux City's "Cruisin' the Loop' Hefeweizen (a German-style wheat beer brewed with half-pilsner and half-what malt); the "Blazed" Jalapeno IPA (jalapenos, pineapple juice and lots of Mosaic hops); or the "Betty White Stout" (a blonde stout brewed with coffee, cacao nibs and Tahitian vanilla beans), which was named after everybody's favorite "Golden Girl."

"People asked us if we made the Betty White Stout to commemorate her death," Quinn said. "To be honest, we've been making her stout for the past year and brought it back due to popular demand."

As Happy Hour approaches, Marty's Tap soon fills up with many of its regulars.

"You can set your watch to it," Nickie Quinn said with a smile. "When 2 p.m. rolls around, we'll get a nice afternoon rush."

And many of the regulars know the Quinns by name.

"They've become our friends and we've become theirs," Nickie Quinn noted.

Which is nice for a bar that's been around for nearly 60 years.

"When we purchased Marty's, it was a bar with a lot of history," Quinn said. "We've made some changes but it remains a great place to grab a drink with your friends, whether you're from the neighborhood or just passing by."

