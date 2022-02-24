Morningside University students say community is key to scholastic success

Caleb Roggenbuck may seem like a mild-mannered Morningside University marketing student, but he is also a burgeoning social media superstar.

"Right now, Caleb has around 300,000 TikTok followers," Erin Edlund, Morningside's vice president for university engagement, noted. "That's a lot more followers than Morningside has, and we knew he'd be perfect for our WOO crew."

OK, we'll bite. What the heck is a "WOO Crew?'

Established in 2020, Morningside's WOO (an acronym for welcome orientation organizers) Crew is a student-based group that helps first-year students and their families become acquainted with the university.

"Faculty and administrators can talk all day long about how great Morningside is," Edlund said. "But our best representatives are our students and the WOO Crew is always looking for innovative ways to promote the university."

This may be one of the reasons why Morningside was selected Siouxland's Choice for education.

The University's Mustangs also beat out the Sioux City Explorers and Sioux City Musketeers as Siouxland's Choice for best local sports team.

But here's an outlying point of view.

Perhaps, the real reason for Morningside's success can be attributed to Trisha, the pink plush hippo that was sitting on Roggenbuck's lap.

"Isn't Trisha cute?" Roggenbuck asked. "We had a build-a-stuffed-animal activity going on this morning and Trisha was my contribution."

"There's always something going on around campus," political science major Garrett Arbuckle said with a smile. "You'll never know what will turn up next."

Growing up in Littleton, Colorado, Arbuckle admitted the transition to Morningside wasn't a smooth one at first.

"I was from a small town and went to school where everybody knew everybody," he said. "It was a bit intimidating coming to Morningside."

This was something Collin Adank could relate to.

"I'm from a small town in Minnesota," the nursing student said. "As I was moving my stuff onto campus, a girl asked if she could help. I immediately recognized her as 'Intern Ally," who made orientation videos on Morningside's YouTube channel."

"That made me feel at ease," Adank said. "Morningside must be a pretty cool place if 'Intern Ally' was the one to help me move a refrigerator to my dorm."

Here's the kicker. Adank is now the one making orientation videos on the university's YouTube page.

"Just call me 'Intern Collin,'" he said, smiling.

Unlike his fellow WOO mates, Roggenbuck didn't come from a small town.

"I'm from Sioux Falls and have always felt right at home at Morningside," he said.

Though Roggenbuck has noticed how vast Morningside's reach can be.

"You can be anywhere in the country and people will know where Morningside is," he said. "People do respect the school."

Arbuckle nodded his head in agreement.

"I think it's because Morningside has a sense of community," he said. "You can feel it when you're on campus. It can also be felt when we do outreach off of campus."

"We do feel pride in our school," Adank said. "I think that will follow us long after we graduate."

