Musician Dane Louis reflects on dream collaborations and the business behind show business

Dane Louis is ready to make a big gamble, but it won't take place at a craps table.

Instead, the Sioux City-based country singer-songwriter will leave for Nashville in April.

"I've been planning the move for quite some time," Louis, 24, explained. "Stuff just kept getting in the way."

Specifically, that "stuff" was related to COVID-19, which effectively closed down Music City, USA for quite some time.

The pandemic also seriously curtailed Louis' normally busy performing schedule.

"When the clubs were closed, I took advantage of the down time," he said. "If I can't play music, I'll write music."

The result is a new single, "Whiskey Wears Off," a new attitude and a new Siouxland's Choice award for favorite country artist.

Hey, Dane. Imagine finding you at Hard Rock's Anthem. This is like a second home for you, right?

"Seems like it. For a long time, it seemed like I was alternating with Ben Grillet when it came to opening for big-name country acts."

Well, you opened for quite a few A-Listers. Guys like Joe Diffie and Billy Currington. Do you ever watch their sets backstage and try to incorporate some of their stagecraft into your performance?

"I've have the privilege of working with some of the best performers in the business. Every time has been a learning experience."

I know the last big name you opened for was Casey Donahew (at Anthem on Jan. 22). What did you learn from him?

"I learned from Casey that it is possible to put on a great show minutes after you left the gaming floor. Casey is a nice guy and has a great team around him. But he sure liked to gamble."

If you play casinos, I imagine you got to do something before shows to blow off some steam. After all, a big part of show business is the "business" aspect, don't you think?

"Totally. Over the past year or so, I've made several trips to Nashville where it was one meeting after another. You're meeting with marketing people, radio people. It really is a business down there."

Yet it all comes back to the music.

"Always. Getting your music played is a crap shoot. Being passionate about your music is something else entirely. If you believe in your music, get in a van, play a show, and never be afraid to suck. That's something I heard (The Eagles') Glenn Frey say in a documentary once. With more practice, you'll gain more confidence and suck less. But still, you have to make the first move."

OK, here's a tough final question. If you could collaborate with any artist, living or dead, who would it be?

"Man, that is a tough one. Before he died, I would've loved to have worked with Tom Petty. It would also be a dream come true if I could collaborate with with Jason Isbell or Eric Church. That would be so awesome."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.