It might not look like it right now, but the New Stage Players stage will soon transform itself into the vacation home of Ethel and Norman Thayer, the alternately loving and cantankerous couple from Ernest Thompson's "On Golden Pond."

Directed by Billy Denker and featuring a cast of six actors, the Tony Award-nominated play will be performed, Friday through Sunday, as the South Sioux City-based theater's first stage production for the 2023 calendar year.

Founded in 2016, New Stage plays are traditionally staged inside of a former elementary school building, located at 3201 Dakota Ave.

Considered a newcomer in Sioux City's theatrical scene, New Stage Players was voted as Siouxland's Choice for live theater, beating out both the Sioux City Community Theatre, which is celebrating its 75th season, and LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, which has been around for 43 seasons.

"I don't consider New Stage Players to be in competition with other theaters," Kristy Tremayne, one of New Stage Players founding members, explained. "I think we're simply making theater accessible to different types of audiences."

Certainly, one of the specific goals of the theatrical upstart was to get more people in Northeast Nebraska involved in the performing arts.

"South Sioux City didn't have its own theater group and we felt there was a definite need for one on the Nebraska side of the (Missouri) river," Tremayne said.

Just as important was New Stage Players' involvement with the Penguin Project.

"The Penguin Project gives young people with developmental disabilities or special needs the opportunity to develop creative and social skills while participating in a musical production," Tremayne said.

Last spring, New Stage Players presented the Penguin Project production of "Willy Wonka, Jr." featuring a cast of able-bodied as well as disabled actors.

This year, "Disney's 101 Dalmatians" will be the Penguin Project's musical.

Under the direction of Tremayne, the production -- which will have actors with Down syndrome, autism, Asperger's and other neurological, physical and developmental disorder -- will run June 9 - 11.

"A disability should never prevent an actor from experiencing the joys of acting," Tremayne said.

Neither should a language barrier.

New Stage Players is also home to El Proyecto Dramtico, which is Siouxland's only bilingual theatrical company.

"Tomas and the Library Lady" and "The Singing Nana" -- two books by author Pat Mora -- have been adapted for the theater's "From the Page to the Stage" series on April 28 and 29.

Also coming up is a summertime youth camp, revolving around "Disney's Moana Jr.," which will take place from June 26 - July 22.

In addition, New Stage Players is offering a series of summer day camps on various topics for kids, age 5 - 9.

"The day camps will let children experience performing, maybe, for the very first time," New Stage Players' Deb Morgan said. "It's fun to introduce a new set of kiddos to the world of theater."

It also set the stage, so to speak, for the local premiere of "The Spongebob Musical."

New Stage Players has the rights to the musical version of the popular Nickelodeon animated series. It will be performed July 28 - Aug. 6 at the Briar Cliff University Theatre.

"Briar Cliff wasn't using its stage, so they're allowing us to host the summer youth programming there," New Stage Players board president Christine Wolf said. "It's an awesome facility."

Which also follows the sentiment that Tremayne always had.

"We want to make theater accessible to as many people as possible," she said.