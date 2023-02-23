Is Miles Inn a place where everybody knows your name?

Probably, but its owners will also sell you a ceiling tile with your name, favorite sports team or pretty much any type of message at all.

According to Brett Lias, that's the way Miles Inn has been since his parents Denny and Julia Lias purchased the venerable 2622 Leech Ave. sports pub more than a decade ago.

To be fair, Miles Inn has been a friendly place since John Miles opened it as a convenience store in 1925, before transitioning it into a bar, sometime in the 1940s.

"There's a lot of history here," Lias said, "That's for sure."

Miles Inn Brett Lias, owner of Sioux City's iconic Miles Inn, smiles while talking in front of a group of historical photographs at the iconic tavern.

He isn't kidding.

A framed, black-and-white photo of John Miles and his wife hangs on the wall. So, what does the sign say behind Mr. and Mrs. Miles in the picture? "Remember Pearl Harbor!"

Which is nice since Miles Inn has been selected Siouxland's Choice for Favorite non-Fourth Street bar.

That doesn't surprise Lias, who says Miles Inn's customer base ranges in age from 20-somethign to 80-something.

What keeps people coming back, generation after generation, is the unpretentious decor, extensive beer and drink menu and a popular sandwich item called the Charlie Boy.

Legend has it that the Charlie Boy was named after Charlie Miles, son of the original owner.

In case you didn't know, a Charlie Boy is a loose meat tavern sandwich, made extra peppery.

This makes it the perfect accompaniment to a big schooner of beer.

"We could never get rid of the Charlie Boy," Lias said. "Not only is it original to Miles Inn but the loose meat tavern was invented in Sioux City."

Miles Inn Brett Lias, owner of Sioux City's iconic Miles Inn.

Miles Inn Brett Lias, owner of Sioux City's iconic Miles Inn pours a schooner of beer at the tavern.

However, that doesn't mean the current owner of Miles Inn hasn't expanded the Charlie Boy universe.

Nowadays, a customer can get his Charlie Boy in a traditional hamburger bun or a hot dog bun. It can be the topping on a plate of nachos or be served inside of a bowl of chili.

And Lias said Miles Inn goes through a ton of Charlie Boys, especially around the holidays.

"Around Thanksgiving or Christmas, people will come home to Sioux City to see families and friends," he explained. "Any visit homes requires a schooner and Charlie Boy from Miles Inn."

Which is perhaps the secret of Lias' success.

"At Miles Inn, we're not trying to reinvent because people seem to like us the way we are," he maintained. "We don't want to mess things up."

Miles Inn A Charlie Boy loosemeat sandwich is shown at Sioux City's iconic Miles Inn.

Miles Inn Sioux City's iconic Miles Inn is located at 2622 Leech Ave.