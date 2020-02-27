SIOUXLAND's CHOICE: Abby Suhr shakes up Sioux City's finest

Abby Suhr from Bob Roe's Point After has won the Siouxland’s Choice award for best bartender. Suhr has worked at Bob Roe's since 2014, even though she has only been a bartender for four years.

"I already have a lot of regulars and friends who come in just because I'm working," Suhr said. "Hopefully, more people will start doing the same."

Suhr said being a bartender allows her to get to know customers better. That builds friendships and, in turn, more business.

“Before I started bartending, I was pretty shy and socially awkward,” she said. “Bartending taught me how to be more social and how to talk to pretty much anybody.”

Suhr said that her favorite drink to make is a Long Island. Pouring drinks, in many ways, is therapeutic.

“The advice I can give for bartending is to just always go in with a positive attitude,” she said. “It really makes a difference with customers. I’ve been on the other side of the bar being served by a crabby bartender and it’s never fun.

“I also find you can never judge a book by its cover. People surprise you. They can be really cool if you just talk to them. That's what I try to do.”