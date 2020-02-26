2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards have arrived

Any malfunctioning apps? No! Late night recounting of votes? Uh-uh! Tearing out of hair or the gnashing of teeth? Afraid not!

Unlike the Iowa Caucuses, the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards remains free of scandal, controversy and hand wringing.

The reason, of course, is quite simple.

Every year, the Weekender asks its readers to vote in any ever-increasing number of categories. And every year, you guys respond like champs.

This year, we received more than 117,000 votes for businesses and individuals in 124 different categories. If you're keeping a running tally at home, that represents the largest number of votes as well as the widest selection of categories in the Siouxland's Choice Awards' illustrious history.

Want to know who is the community's most cordial bartender, most pain-free dentist or nicest gun and ammo shop? Your nosy friends at the Weekender are ready to spill the beans.

Where can you get Siouxland's best burger, BBQ or tummy tuck? Check out the following pages and see if you agree with your fellow readers.

All right, you've been generous with your advice. Now, take some from the Weekender.