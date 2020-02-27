You are the owner of this article.
SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Children's museum launches to the top
SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Children's museum launches to the top

LaunchPAD Children's Museum

Rouleen Gartner, museum executive director, shows exhibits at the LaunchPAD Children's Museum in Sioux City, Iowa. LaunchPad is winner of Siouxland Choice Award for Family Entertainment.

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is a fun-filled place where kids can learn through play.

Last year, the museum, 623 Pearl St., won a Siouxland’s Choice award in the Family Entertainment category. Voters decided to give it a repeat victory in 2020.

LaunchPAD features a water table, a play market and café, a farming exhibit and a flight zone where children can create their own constellations in a black light command module.

Each year, some 67,000 people visit the museum, which opened in February 2016. Rouleen Gartner, the museum’s executive director, said she only expects that number of increase, as LaunchPAD has expanded its hours of operation. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday and also offers an extra hour for members.

Gartner credits the support of the community for the Siouxland’s Choice award.

“I think it’s awesome that the families in Sioux City think that we’re a great place to go and spend their time,” she said. “We are very appreciative that the community would support us that way and find us such an asset.”

LaunchPAD Children's Museum

Children play a game of whack-a-mole in an interactive video effect game room at Sioux City's LaunchPAD Children's Museum.

At LaunchPAD, Gartner said children don’t have to worry about getting lost outside or being bombarded by electronics. Instead, she said they can explore hands-on, alternative ways of learning. LaunchPAD meets the learning needs of children from birth through age 10.

“We are starting to lose play in our lives,” she said. “(LaunchPAD) is a great opportunity for kids to learn through play.”

New to the museum is a pop-up exhibit about racing. Gartner said staff are looking to make additional changes to the exhibits in the next few years. She said LaunchPAD’s summer programs and camps will be announced in the near future.

