SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: In its 20th year, Kahill's sets standard for fine dining

Looking at a completely revamped bar, lounge and dining room, Chad Schoenfelder is still blown away by Kahill's Chophouse's recent renovation.
"How often can you take a place and completely reimagine it?" Schoenfelder, the restaurant's food and beverage director said after the September 2019 redesign took place. "It was gorgeous before and, now, it is even more inviting."
Located inside the Marriott Hotel at 385 East Fourth St. in South Sioux City, Kahills was named the Siouxland's Choice Award as the Best Fine Dining Establishment.
Even more significant is the fact that Kahill's is celebrating its 20th year in business in 2020.
"It's been a very good time for Kahill's," Schoenfelder said. "There are lot of things to be proud of."
Certainly, the upscale eatery has always been known for having the most picturesque view of the city.
Sitting on the banks of the South Sioux City side of the Missouri River, Schoenfelder said diners have a perfect perspective for plenty of waterfront gawking.
"There isn't a bad seat in the place," he said with a smile.
Indeed, the restaurant's color scheme of wood, blue and white embraces an intimate ambiance.
"(The colors) give out a relaxed elegance while the wood brings out warmth," Schoenfelder said.
In addition, banquette seating and soft, club-style sofas provided intimacy while see-through fireplaces add to overall airiness.
That's important for Kahill's since the atmosphere needs to be enticing as the food. Which, reminds us. How's the food? Under the watchful eye of executive chef Andrew Burger, it is classic cuisine, only elevated.
"Now, I like the craft food scene just as well as anyone," Burger said."But that isn't the type of cuisine people expect from Kahill's."
What people have come to expect from Kahill's is big, honkin' ribeye steaks, porterhouse pork chops and eight-ounce lobster tail. So, if you're on a diet, avoid these.
However, if you want something smaller -- in size if not in calories -- try the salt and Vinegar Calamari, the Cajun Beef Poutine, and the Black and Blue Nachos (fried wonton chips, braised beef, smoked blue cheese crumbles, jalapenos and a tomato salsa).
OK, in the mood for a legit light (read: low in calorie count) item? Burger recommends an elegant Caprese Salad, which is made with Burrata cheese, heirloom tomatoes, walnut pesto and a bracing balsamic vinaigrette.
"Food should look as good as it tastes," Burger said.
You know what also looks good? A sign signifying that Weekender readers chose Kahill's Chophouse as its Favorite Fine Dining Restaurant.
"We are very happy with the success of Kahill's," Schoenfelder said. "Even after nearly 20 years, our customers continue to consider us their favorite."