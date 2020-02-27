SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: In its 20th year, Kahill's sets standard for fine dining

"There isn't a bad seat in the place," he said with a smile.

Indeed, the restaurant's color scheme of wood, blue and white embraces an intimate ambiance.

"(The colors) give out a relaxed elegance while the wood brings out warmth," Schoenfelder said.

In addition, banquette seating and soft, club-style sofas provided intimacy while see-through fireplaces add to overall airiness.

That's important for Kahill's since the atmosphere needs to be enticing as the food. Which, reminds us. How's the food? Under the watchful eye of executive chef Andrew Burger, it is classic cuisine, only elevated.

"Now, I like the craft food scene just as well as anyone," Burger said."But that isn't the type of cuisine people expect from Kahill's."

What people have come to expect from Kahill's is big, honkin' ribeye steaks, porterhouse pork chops and eight-ounce lobster tail. So, if you're on a diet, avoid these.

However, if you want something smaller -- in size if not in calories -- try the salt and Vinegar Calamari, the Cajun Beef Poutine, and the Black and Blue Nachos (fried wonton chips, braised beef, smoked blue cheese crumbles, jalapenos and a tomato salsa).