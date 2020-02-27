You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Just months into business, Marto becomes a favorite
View Comments

SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Just months into business, Marto becomes a favorite

{{featured_button_text}}

A little more than eight months after Marto Brewing Co. opened its 930 Fourth St. brewery, taproom and restaurant, founder Erik Martin was anxious to talk up head chef Nick Goodwin's new-for-2020 food menu. 

"We've added wood-fired sirloin and cedar salmon to the entree menu," Martin explained. "Plus we've expanded our appetizer and Neapolitan pizza menus."

It probably goes without saying that Marto's beer menu is always in flux with both products made on site as well as products brewed near by.

"There's never a bad time for new beer," Martin said

You're preaching to the choir, brother, you're preaching to the choir.

Indeed, Marto Brewing Co. came in first place in the Siouxland's Choice Awards for best brewing, beating out such hop-heavy competitors as Jackson Street Brewing and Brioux City Brewery.

Food Marto Brewing

A pizza is seen in the oven at Marto Brewing in Sioux City. In addition to pizza, the restaurant boasts a full menu of pastas, salads, ribs, burgers and appetizers.

It also placed second for best burger, edging out Brightside Cafe & Deli but falling short of Soho Kitchen + Bar, a perennial Siouxland's Choice Award winner.

Martin knew that he had a winner in his namesake Erik's Brew Burger, which is brisket and bacon patty, smothered in bacon jam, marinated onions and dark green arugula leaves.

Plus, like everything else on Marto's menu, the burger pairs well with beer.

PHOTOS: Restaurant openings and closings in Sioux City in 2019

+13 
+13 
Closed sign
+13 
+13 
Bootleggers
+13 
+13 
Krause's Main Street Burgers
+13 
+13 
Sioux City Pita Pit
+13 
+13 
Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill

According to Martin, everything begin and ends with beer. In fact, Marto Beers has been winning awards and attracting a fan base for nearly six years.

Martin said his plan was always to establish the craft beer line while looking for a suitable location for an eatery and brewery.

Food Marto Brewing

Various drinks are seen at Marto Brewing in Sioux City.

After securing a site, east of the Promenade Cinema and, across the street from the soon-to-be-opened Courtyard by Marriott, he knew Marto would be sitting on some pretty sweet Sioux City real estate.

Opening to great fanfare in July 2019, Martin said business has been brisk since Day One.

It all came down to serving good food and better brew.

7 of the best bars in Sioux City (according to Facebook)

+6 
+6 
Diving Elk
+6 
+6 
Work & Church
+6 
+6 
Marty's Tap
+6 
+6 
Miles Inn
+6 
+6 
Jim's Lounge

Acknowledging the creative comfort food spearheaded by Goodwin, a veteran chef who previously worked at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Main + Abbey, Martin set out to raise the bar when it comes to craft beer.

"Our customers have been great to us," he said. "They have a great time and, then, they'll tell their friends."

Food Marto Brewing

A wood-fired Sausage Rigatoni is made with fresh Mozzarella cheese and Andouille sausage, said Marto Brewing Co.'s Nick Goodwin. 

Before long, Marto becomes a destination spot for a fun time out on the town.

"I think it is great to be chosen as Siouxland's best brewery over some excellent competition," he said. 

Plus he said Marto Brewing Co. has plenty of exciting new beers, pizzas, burgers and entrees on the drawing board.  

"We're always thinking ahead," Martin said.

Drink winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards
Food winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News