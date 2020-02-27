SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Just months into business, Marto becomes a favorite

Martin knew that he had a winner in his namesake Erik's Brew Burger, which is brisket and bacon patty, smothered in bacon jam, marinated onions and dark green arugula leaves.

Plus, like everything else on Marto's menu, the burger pairs well with beer.

According to Martin, everything begin and ends with beer. In fact, Marto Beers has been winning awards and attracting a fan base for nearly six years.

Martin said his plan was always to establish the craft beer line while looking for a suitable location for an eatery and brewery.

After securing a site, east of the Promenade Cinema and, across the street from the soon-to-be-opened Courtyard by Marriott, he knew Marto would be sitting on some pretty sweet Sioux City real estate.

Opening to great fanfare in July 2019, Martin said business has been brisk since Day One.

It all came down to serving good food and better brew.

Acknowledging the creative comfort food spearheaded by Goodwin, a veteran chef who previously worked at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Main + Abbey, Martin set out to raise the bar when it comes to craft beer.