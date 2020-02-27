SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: KTIV anchor earns 'Sioux-lebrity' status while we're asleep

At 8:45 in the morning, Al Joens was eating his lunch inside the KTIV newsroom.

"Today, I'm just having soup and a sandwich," the veteran anchorman explained. "It's become a habit for me to eat around this time."

Chances are you'd also be a bit famished if you woke up at 3 a.m., arrived at work at 4 a.m. and went on the air at 5 a.m. with a two-hour newscast, every weekday morning.

For Joens, 56, this is simply the start of his workday. He's also responsible for anchoring the news cut-ins for NBC's "Today" show before prepping material that will be used for KTIV's half-hour newscast at noon.

At work long before the sun comes up and done with a workday that is done by shortly after 1 p.m. This has been Joens' schedule for more than 30 of his 35 years at KTIV.

It also probably the reason he beat out the Sioux City Journal's Bruce Miller and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's Travis Morgan to become 2020's best local Sioux-lebrity.

"People tell me they wake up with me every morning and they've been doing it for years," Joens said with a smile. "I take that responsibility seriously because I want to start the audience's morning on a positive note."