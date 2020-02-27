SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Living Art Tattoo Studio is leaving its mark on Sioux City

Wanna make an appointment to see him? Check back next summer!

"We work regular shop hours plus we work plenty of extra hours," Bagshaw admitted. "Still, we all have long waiting lists."

That's to be expected since tattoos are more commonplace than they were when Bagshaw opened up shop 15 years ago, this summer

"People either love 'em, hate 'em or ignore 'em," he said.

Perhaps not too surprising is the fact that Bagshaw has been behind door number one ever since he was a teenager.

"I did my first tattoo in my mom's bathroom when I was 13 years old," he said, laughing at the memory. "I took a needle, wrapped it in string, dipped it in pen and started poking myself. When my mom found out, she lost her mind."

OK, we have to ask that question: what would Bagshaw do if his kids wanted a tat?

A quick survey indicated that two of his kids wanted ink while one wanted to be ink-free.

"The kids can decide for themselves," Bagshaw said. "I'm not pressuring them one way or the other."

Which sounds about right since his wife and kids aren't strangers to his shop.